Chicken chain Popeyes could open in former Dundee Pizza Hut restaurant

American fried chicken chain Popeyes could be set to move into the former Dundee Pizza hut restaurant.

A building warrant application has been lodged for work on the Kingsway West Retail Park unit.

It comes just days after the pizza chain shut the Dundee restaurant after entering administration.

Little detail is given in the application, other than that it is to fit out the existing unit for a Popeyes takeaway and restaurant.

The work is valued at £350,000.

Popeyes launched in the US in 1972 and has been carrying out a major expansion across the UK for the past couple of years.

Popeyes has recently opened two locations in Aberdeen, including a drive-thru restaurant at Wellington Circle.

It comes as plans from fellow American chain Wendy’s to open on Reform Street have moved a step closer.

The Courier has rounded up the latest high street news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Do you welcome the plans for a Popeyes drive-thru in Dundee? Let us know in the comments below.