The Courier’s Business of the Year award the ‘ultimate recognition’ says 2025 winner

The winners of The Courier’s Business of the Year 2025 said receiving the award was the “ultimate recognition” for how far they have come growing their company from a humble Forfar sports shop to a nationwide ecommerce brand.

Joyce Gibson was reflecting on the win after her company came out top at this year’s Awards, held at the Apex City Quay.

Direct Soccer was crowned the top business in Courier Country on Friday which Joyce said she and the team were “absolutely thrilled” about.

It was the first time the company had attended the black-tie event, the biggest of its kind in Scotland.

The business today is almost completely unrecognisable from the one that started almost 30 years ago with a single retail shop in Forfar.

Trading as Sportstyle, husband and wife team Bryce and Joyce Gibson bought two further shops in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews within five years.

But changing retail habits brought new opportunities for the family-run firm, which saw Joyce and husband Bryce move their operations online, building their own ecommerce platform which allows customers to customise their sports kits.

Direct Soccer Courier Business Awards

Direct Soccer has invested millions into its bespoke software and a robotic warehouse system – all with the focus of improving the customer experience.

They now employ 40 staff who fulfil an astonishing 125,000 orders a year.

And while there have been challenges and difficulties in that time, Joyce said they all “blur into one”, especially when her company’s achievements are recognised at events like The Courier Business Awards.

“We are just absolutely thrilled,” she said.

“This is a moment we are all really proud of and just so grateful for the recognition.

“It can be so easy getting caught up in the day-to-day of running your business. And winning something like this is a great boost and an accolade for us.

“This was our first time at The Courier Business Awards, the whole experience was new for us.

“It is such a large event, and we had been aware of it of course, but had not realised quite how big it is. And it was such a fantastic night.”

‘A shock’

This year’s event was once again held in partnership with independent accountants Henderson Loggie.

Joyce said the team enjoyed looking at the awards on Monday morning, and it was a chance to take stock of their journey.

The firm also took home the Medium and Large Business Award.

“Winning Business of the Year and the Medium to Large Business Award too has been a shock.”

“We have been growing and scaling the business from its small roots over the years, so it has felt at times as if we are still a smaller company.

“So it shows how far we’ve come. We don’t really think of ourselves of being that size. And there were some excellent, bigger companies in that category too.

“Reflecting over the weekend, we were looking back on all the challenges we’ve faced over the years and they all become one big blur, really. You always forget them.

“But it is really fantastic to win these awards. We were gobsmacked, to be honest. We had gone into the night hoping to win something, as all businesses do.

“And this feels like the ultimate recognition.”

Courier Business Awards 2025 coverage