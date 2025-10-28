The Courier’s Business of the Year award the ‘ultimate recognition’ says 2025 winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

The Courier’s Business of the Year award the ‘ultimate recognition’ says 2025 winner

Direct Soccer were crowned Business of the Year 2025 at the black-tie event.

By Paul Malik
Direct Soccer's Sophie Gibson, Joyce Gibson, Bryce Gibson, and Abbey Gibson at the Courier Business Awards 2025. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Direct Soccer's Sophie Gibson, Joyce Gibson, Bryce Gibson, and Abbey Gibson at the Courier Business Awards 2025. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The winners of The Courier’s Business of the Year 2025 said receiving the award was the “ultimate recognition” for how far they have come growing their company from a humble Forfar sports shop to a nationwide ecommerce brand.

Joyce Gibson was reflecting on the win after her company came out top at this year’s Awards, held at the Apex City Quay.

Direct Soccer was crowned the top business in Courier Country on Friday which Joyce said she and the team were “absolutely thrilled” about.

It was the first time the company had attended the black-tie event, the biggest of its kind in Scotland.

The business today is almost completely unrecognisable from the one that started almost 30 years ago with a single retail shop in Forfar.

Trading as Sportstyle, husband and wife team Bryce and Joyce Gibson bought two further shops in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews within five years.

Owners of Direct Soccer, husband and wife Bryce and Joyce Gibson at their base in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

But changing retail habits brought new opportunities for the family-run firm, which saw Joyce and husband Bryce move their operations online, building their own ecommerce platform which allows customers to customise their sports kits.

Direct Soccer Courier Business Awards

Direct Soccer has invested millions into its bespoke software and a robotic warehouse system – all with the focus of improving the customer experience.

They now employ 40 staff who fulfil an astonishing 125,000 orders a year.

And while there have been challenges and difficulties in that time, Joyce said they all “blur into one”, especially when her company’s achievements are recognised at events like The Courier Business Awards.

Joyce Gibson at the awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We are just absolutely thrilled,” she said.

“This is a moment we are all really proud of and just so grateful for the recognition.

“It can be so easy getting caught up in the day-to-day of running your business. And winning something like this is a great boost and an accolade for us.

“This was our first time at The Courier Business Awards, the whole experience was new for us.

“It is such a large event, and we had been aware of it of course, but had not realised quite how big it is. And it was such a fantastic night.”

‘A shock’

This year’s event was once again held in partnership with independent accountants Henderson Loggie.

Joyce said the team enjoyed looking at the awards on Monday morning, and it was a chance to take stock of their journey.

The firm also took home the Medium and Large Business Award.

“Winning Business of the Year and the Medium to Large Business Award too has been a shock.”

Joyce and the Direct Soccer team react to winning a Courier Business Award. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have been growing and scaling the business from its small roots over the years, so it has felt at times as if we are still a smaller company.

“So it shows how far we’ve come. We don’t really think of ourselves of being that size. And there were some excellent, bigger companies in that category too.

“Reflecting over the weekend, we were looking back on all the challenges we’ve faced over the years and they all become one big blur, really. You always forget them.

“But it is really fantastic to win these awards. We were gobsmacked, to be honest. We had gone into the night hoping to win something, as all businesses do.

“And this feels like the ultimate recognition.”

Courier Business Awards 2025 coverage

More from Business

How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
10 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
33
Popeyes set to open in Dundee
Chicken chain Popeyes could open in former Dundee Pizza Hut restaurant
2
TCampion Homes award-winning development in Charleston has contributed to record profits for the Fife firm.
Fife housebuilder nearly trebles profits as major Kingdom developments advance
Home Bargains in Arbroath.
High Street round-up: Dundee shop and restaurant changes and Arbroath Home Bargains opens
Metaflake MD Steven Kerr
Fife firm’s 32 staff now co-owners after move to secure future
3
Dancing after The Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
99 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2025
The Courier Business Awards winners celebrate on stage at end of the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2025: Pictures and reaction from all the winners
Owner Fakhar Iqbal at Lal Qila buffet in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
New world buffet opens in Dundee - weeks after previous restaurant shut
15
Owner Joyce Gibson gives a speech after winning the night's top award. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2025: Our Business of the Year revealed
Central Fife Sheds went into liquidation this month. Image: Shutterstock
Customers 'left out of pocket' by collapse of Fife shed firm

Conversation