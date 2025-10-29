New dessert takeaway set to open in Dundee city centre

A new dessert takeaway is set to open in Dundee city centre.

Scoopaholic promises to serve up a range of desserts, including gelato, brownies, waffles, milkshakes, and crepes, when it opens its doors on Crichton Street next week.

Mishal Saleem, Muhammad Shahrukh and Ali Raza are behind the business, which will open in the former Redberry unit next to Clark’s Bakery.

The trio also run Yummii Desserts, based in Monifieth.

Scoopaholic to open in Dundee city centre

Speaking to The Courier ahead of opening, Mishal said they jumped at the chance to open a second store in the heart of Dundee.

The 23-year-old said: “We are really excited to get started with our new venture, Scoopaholic.

“It’s a family-run business, and we’re thrilled to be opening our doors on November 5, right in the heart of Dundee city centre.

“This has been a wonderful business opportunity for our family, and we can’t wait to bring our range of delicious desserts to the local community.

“We’re passionate about creating a welcoming space where people can enjoy tasty treats and good company, and we’re looking forward to becoming part of Dundee’s vibrant food scene.”

Muhammad has owned Yummii Desserts for the last three years, having previously worked in the dessert shop.

Ali Raza also runs the Monifieth shop.

Mishal says they believed there was a gap in the market before opening the new shop, which will primarily operate as a takeaway in Dundee.

She added: “It’s been a fantastic experience for us, and we’re excited to bring that same energy and love for desserts to our new Dundee location.”