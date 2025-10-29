New dessert takeaway set to open in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New dessert takeaway set to open in Dundee city centre

Scoopaholic will open on Crichton Street next week.

By Andrew Robson
Muhammad Shahrukh, Mishal Saleem and Ali Raza outside the new takeaway
Muhammad Shahrukh, Mishal Saleem and Ali Raza outside the new takeaway. Image: Supplied

A new dessert takeaway is set to open in Dundee city centre.

Scoopaholic promises to serve up a range of desserts, including gelato, brownies, waffles, milkshakes, and crepes, when it opens its doors on Crichton Street next week.

Mishal Saleem, Muhammad Shahrukh and Ali Raza are behind the business, which will open in the former Redberry unit next to Clark’s Bakery.

The trio also run Yummii Desserts, based in Monifieth.

Scoopaholic to open in Dundee city centre

Speaking to The Courier ahead of opening, Mishal said they jumped at the chance to open a second store in the heart of Dundee.

The 23-year-old said: “We are really excited to get started with our new venture,  Scoopaholic.

“It’s a family-run business, and we’re thrilled to be opening our doors on November 5, right in the heart of Dundee city centre.

“This has been a wonderful business opportunity for our family, and we can’t wait to bring our range of delicious desserts to the local community.

Scoopaholic on Crichton Street.
Scoopaholic on Crichton Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“We’re passionate about creating a welcoming space where people can enjoy tasty treats and good company, and we’re looking forward to becoming part of Dundee’s vibrant food scene.”

Muhammad has owned Yummii Desserts for the last three years, having previously worked in the dessert shop.

Ali Raza also runs the Monifieth shop.

Mishal says they believed there was a gap in the market before opening the new shop, which will primarily operate as a takeaway in Dundee.

She added: “It’s been a fantastic experience for us, and we’re excited to bring that same energy and love for desserts to our new Dundee location.”

