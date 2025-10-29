EXCLUSIVE: Why ‘burnt out’ Keiller Centre manager is standing down as next steps for doomed building revealed

After three years of trying to “make the Keiller Centre great again” – Kathryn Rattray has resigned.

“I can’t think anymore, I can’t solve any more puzzles,” admits centre manager Kathryn, 47, who handed in her resignation letter to owners Dundee 1881 Ltd on October 16 2025.

“I’m completely burnt out, I’ve got no hustle left. It’s painful to watch something you’ve built begin to unravel.”

We’re speaking in what will be Kathryn’s office until November 30.

We keep our coats on, clutching mugs of tea. It’s October, freezing, and there’s no heating.

Kathryn tells me there is “no investment” to repair the iconic Dundee building, with at least one business having to relocate after the roof fell in.

While developers are poised to submit a full planning application “soon”, Kathryn has been left juggling maintenance, sometimes even cleaning the toilets herself.

She will go on to tell me where things first went wrong with her bold plan, what’s next for the building and the last unit holders, plus her own next steps.

Outside the door, a gaggle of youths run laps of the centre, racing and shouting. They are the only ones here, except us and the lone security guard.

There’s a stark difference from my last visit just five months ago, when a thriving artistic community buzzed behind the boards and shutters.

Now the centre feels as dead as it looks.

What happened to the Keiller Centre?

Gallery owner Kathryn took on the role of Keiller Centre manager in May 2023, after vowing to “make the Keiller Centre great again” when she moved her Federation Gallery into the space in 2022.

She hoped to revive the centre as a creative hub, using that energy to draw income from one-off events and pop-ups.

And for a while, it seemed like that might work.

In December 2023, the centre was home to The Dundonian – a major photo exhibition reflecting Dundee through the ages.

Kathryn recalls the exhibition as a highlight, drawing hundreds of visitors despite winter snow.

More than 200 people attended the opening night. The show, planned for four weeks, ran until the end of February with local business owners hosting pop-ups to sell their wares to visitors.

The centre has been the filming location for music videos, the site of the Dundee Fringe, and hosted more than 30 art shows and dozens of grassroots pop-ups since Kathryn took over.

“It’s monumental, the amount of stuff that’s gone on in here,” she reflects. “But the reason we could do that, without a doubt, was the commercial rents – which dwindled.”

Plans changed when building was sold

Then in April 2024, the centre was purchased by Dundee 1881, a company run by Edinburgh solicitor Rory Milne. (The company was recently dissolved on September 23 2025 according to Companies House.)

That December, they announced plans to repurpose the site, saying it was “failing structurally and financially.”

Kathryn, once relentlessly optimistic about its potential, is no longer willing to go down with the ship.

“Dundee women have never been known for keeping quiet, and thank goodness for that,” she says. “And I want to tell this story from where I stand.”

From where she’s standing, the conditions within the centre have become untenable.

Why leave the Keiller Centre now?

Her reasons for leaving the centre now are threefold.

The first, she says, is “the building is no longer safe”.

“The last six months proved that the building can’t even withstand summertime in Dundee,” she says. “How’s it going to behave in the winter?

She reveals that for several months, she has been doing much of the daily maintenance herself, including cleaning the toilets and taking rubbish to the tip.

“We could keep on achieving great things if the doors were working, if the roof wasn’t leaking,” she continues. “But there’s no money.

“And I’m understanding that there will be no investment in the Keiller Centre as it stands.”

Kathryn has “no issue” with the owners’ plan to eventually close and repurpose the centre – in fact, she thinks it could be the right thing for Dundee.

But she feels she has been dismissed and sidelined in her attempts to manage that decline in a productive way.

“As manager of the Keiller Centre, I’ve spent the past eighteen months working closely with consultants and pouring my heart into creating a place that celebrates creativity, small business, and community,” she says, referring to Silkstone Property consultants Neil MacDougall and David Nairn.

“But again and again, I’ve watched my insight be overlooked, the same patterns repeat. Decisions have been made without the context I’ve supplied from my lived experience in the centre.

“And each time it’s chipped away a little more at trust, clarity, and direction.”

Manager says she was ‘stretched thin’

Kathryn also says that “delayed invoices and inconsistent payments” from ownership made it impossible for her to follow through on ideas, and corroded trust between potential collaborators.

“I’ve been stretched thin emotionally, mentally and financially,” she says. “It’s broken my heart.

“There have been days I couldn’t get out of bed. My mum and my daughter Daisy have been worried about me.”

The Courier approached Silkstone Property on behalf of Dundee 1881 for comment on these issues.

A spokesperson said: “Both ourselves and the owner are saddened to see Kathryn leave, she has been an enthusiastic manager in promoting the centre.

“Due to the age and condition of the building and the ongoing challenges within the local retail market we do recognise that has not always been an easy task and would commend Kathryn’s endeavours over the past 18 months.”

What will happen when Kathryn leaves?

Between now and when Kathryn leaves, she hopes to help any remaining unit holders find an alternative space.

Most of the units have been vacated, she tells me, adding that Star Mobiles – a fixture in the centre – was moved to one of the units on Commercial Street after the roof gave in above it.

Kathryn adds that Rab Lawrence, who owns the cobbler’s, will stay until Christmas.

After that, she believes the centre will be closed to the public – and this worries her.

“I really want those handling the development to understand the social problems around this place,” she says. “People using drugs, dealing drugs, kids running round out of control.

“If it lies empty, it’s going to be dangerous.”

What’s next for the Keiller Centre?

Asked about the current state of development, a spokesperson from Dundee 1881 told The Courier: “The property owners have alternative plans for the site to create the new viable Keiller Quarter incorporating student accommodation and some commercial space appropriate for this city centre location.

“Following the extensive public consultation and our liaison with Dundee City Council planners, we have been working to prepare a comprehensive planning application which we will soon submit.

“We hope that this will result in meaningful improvement to the area and be complimentary to the city centre.”

What’s next for Kathryn?

As for Kathryn herself, she’s looking forward to taking “a big step back” from the arts and culture sector for a couple of months.

“Me? Semi-retirement,” she jokes. “I’ll take some time off, then look for a job in January. I don’t know what I’ll do – but I’ve learned so much.”

“I’d do it all again,” she adds, with a mix of sadness and relief. “It’s been the wildest, craziest three years.”