Dundee Overgate Superdrug expansion adds new beauty treatments and nurse clinic as jobs grow

Superdrug has completed the expansion of its Overgate store which has seen its shopfloor space expand to almost 10,000sq ft.

The retailer knocked into the former Clintons card space on the mall’s ground floor, adding 35% to its overall size.

Superdrug now offers extra beauty and makeup services instore, as well as ear-piercing, manicures and eye-brow-threading for the first time.

There is also a new, inhouse private nurse available in the revamped pharmacy.

Overgate boss Malcolm Angus said the development was “a resounding vote of confidence” in the centre.

Superdrug’s expansion follows the redevelopment of the former flagship Debenhams store into a Frasers — incorporating Sports Direct and USC — that opened at the beginning of the summer.

Clintons moved into the former Quiz fashion unit, also on the ground floor, after Quiz plunged into administration earlier this year.

Overgate Superdrug expansion complete

Superdrug Overgate now occupies what has been called a “prime corner location” in the shopping centre.

It has expanded its footprint by over 35% from 7,125sq ft to 9,739sq ft.

Several jobs have been added to the store’s employee roll as a result also.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said: “We are delighted to announce the Superdrug expansion is officially complete with the new store now offering a significantly elevated shopping experience for our customers.

“The introduction of new beauty studios, each offering a range of popular and affordable beauty treatments, is an exciting development.

“And the enhancement of Superdrug’s pharmacy with a new face-to-face private nurse clinic brings a welcome personalised healthcare service.

“This commitment by Superdrug is a resounding vote of confidence in Overgate, and the future of bricks-and-mortar retail in the centre.

“There is no doubt this new store will prove highly popular with our customers.”

‘Significant’

Clare Jennings, Superdrug’s property director, added: “This store extension in Overgate is a significant milestone in expanding Superdrug’s presence locally, allowing us to offer an even broader selection of products and services to our valued customers.

“By upgrading the store, we’re now able to offer a more modern shopping experience — featuring top health and beauty brands, a premium fragrance section, and our in store beauty studio.

“This new extension allows us to support local employment in Overgate and the surrounding communities.”

Overgate was purchased by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group in 2023.