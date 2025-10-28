Dundee Overgate Superdrug expansion adds new beauty treatments and nurse clinic as jobs grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Overgate Superdrug expansion adds new beauty treatments and nurse clinic as jobs grow

The expansion in to the former Clintons unit is now complete.

By Paul Malik
Superdrug's newly redeveloped store in Dundee's Overgate Centre. Image: Vine PR.
Superdrug's newly redeveloped store in Dundee's Overgate Centre. Image: Vine PR.

Superdrug has completed the expansion of its Overgate store which has seen its shopfloor space expand to almost 10,000sq ft.

The retailer knocked into the former Clintons card space on the mall’s ground floor, adding 35% to its overall size.

Superdrug now offers extra beauty and makeup services instore, as well as ear-piercing, manicures and eye-brow-threading for the first time.

There is also a new, inhouse private nurse available in the revamped pharmacy.

Overgate boss Malcolm Angus said the development was “a resounding vote of confidence” in the centre.

Superdrug’s expansion follows the redevelopment of the former flagship Debenhams store into a Frasers — incorporating Sports Direct and USC — that opened at the beginning of the summer.

Clintons moved into the former Quiz fashion unit, also on the ground floor, after Quiz plunged into administration earlier this year.

Overgate Superdrug expansion complete

Superdrug Overgate now occupies what has been called a “prime corner location” in the shopping centre.

It has expanded its footprint by over 35% from 7,125sq ft to 9,739sq ft.

Several jobs have been added to the store’s employee roll as a result also.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said: “We are delighted to announce the Superdrug expansion is officially complete with the new store now offering a significantly elevated shopping experience for our customers.

Private nurse Neve Simpson on-call at Superdrug Overgate. Image: Vine PR.

“The introduction of new beauty studios, each offering a range of popular and affordable beauty treatments, is an exciting development.

“And the enhancement of Superdrug’s pharmacy with a new face-to-face private nurse clinic brings a welcome personalised healthcare service.

“This commitment by Superdrug is a resounding vote of confidence in Overgate, and the future of bricks-and-mortar retail in the centre.

“There is no doubt this new store will prove highly popular with our customers.”

‘Significant’

Clare Jennings, Superdrug’s property director, added: “This store extension in Overgate is a significant milestone in expanding Superdrug’s presence locally, allowing us to offer an even broader selection of products and services to our valued customers.

“By upgrading the store, we’re now able to offer a more modern shopping experience — featuring top health and beauty brands, a premium fragrance section, and our in store beauty studio.

“This new extension allows us to support local employment in Overgate and the surrounding communities.”

Overgate was purchased by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group in 2023.

