Dunfermline music shop shuts as firm collapses despite ‘record sales’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dunfermline music shop shuts as firm collapses despite ‘record sales’

The closure of Kenny's Music comes after its Dundee store shut down in February.

By Ben MacDonald
Kenny's Music has closed in Dunfermline
Kenny's Music has closed all its stores, including in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A Dunfermline music shop has shut down following the collapse of the company despite reporting “record sales”.

Kenny’s Music has entered liquidation, blaming a sharp rise in costs and a drop in margins for making trading unsustainable.

The closure of the shop on Elgin Street, in Dunfermline, comes after its Dundee store shut down in February.

The chain also had shops in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Dunfermline shore only reopened in December 2022 after a near three-year closure.

Managing director, Alex Marten, said: “Our sales this year have been our best ever, and our expansion into pre-owned instruments has been hugely successful.

“But margins on big brand products are significantly down.

“Costs – particularly wages and online marketing costs – have risen so sharply that even record sales can’t offset them.

Kenny’s Music in Dunfermline closes after becoming ‘impossible to operate sustainably’

“It’s with a heavy heart that, despite the fantastic work by the team and a loyal customer base, we are having to close our doors for the last time.

“The reality is that it’s become impossible to operate sustainably as a predominantly bricks and mortar musical instrument retailer in the UK in 2025.

“This is demonstrated by the fact that up to a quarter of music retail space has been lost this year alone.”

Mr Marten believes a lack of physical stores could affect the music sector.

He said: “We all know the value of offering expert advice and allowing customers to experience a range of instruments first-hand before they buy.

“There hasn’t been a sufficiently urgent response from the industry and government to the number of recent shop closures.

Kenny's Music managing director Alex Marten
Kenny’s Music managing director Alex Marten. Image: Kenny’s Music

“If physical shops are to survive, the model needs to change, and quickly.

“Major brands need to invest far more in grassroots bricks-and-mortar if they want to avoid the market being dictated entirely by large online platforms with little understanding of, or care, for musicians.”

He added: “We’d like to thank our customers, suppliers, investors and – above all – our employees, who have worked incredibly hard, stayed positive, and delivered exceptional customer service under increasingly difficult conditions.”

More from Business

Black Lotus Barbers owner Amy Fyfe in red waistcoat beside shop's neon sign
Why leaving school at 16 was best decision top Stirling barber ever made
CR0055610, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Photos of Kathryn Rattray at her office in the Keiller Centre ahead of her resignation. Quite serious tone to this piece, reflective and a bit angry - NB Kathryn has an opinion as to which images are used, I have highlighted the ones that she was happy with. Picture Shows; Kathryn Rattray in the centre with shuttered units in the background, Keiller Centre, Dundee, 27th October 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Why 'burnt out' Keiller Centre manager is standing down as next steps for…
4
Superdrug's newly redeveloped store in Dundee's Overgate Centre. Image: Vine PR.
Dundee Overgate Superdrug expansion adds new beauty treatments and nurse clinic as jobs grow
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
10 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
38
Direct Soccer's Sophie Gibson, Joyce Gibson, Bryce Gibson, and Abbey Gibson at the Courier Business Awards 2025. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The Courier's Business of the Year award the 'ultimate recognition' says 2025 winner
Popeyes set to open in Dundee
Chicken chain Popeyes could open in former Dundee Pizza Hut restaurant
2
TCampion Homes award-winning development in Charleston has contributed to record profits for the Fife firm.
Fife housebuilder nearly trebles profits as major Kingdom developments advance
Home Bargains in Arbroath.
High Street round-up: Dundee shop and restaurant changes and Arbroath Home Bargains opens
Metaflake MD Steven Kerr
Fife firm’s 32 staff now co-owners after move to secure future
3
Dancing after The Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
99 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2025

Conversation