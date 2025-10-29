Dunfermline music shop shuts as firm collapses despite ‘record sales’

A Dunfermline music shop has shut down following the collapse of the company despite reporting “record sales”.

Kenny’s Music has entered liquidation, blaming a sharp rise in costs and a drop in margins for making trading unsustainable.

The closure of the shop on Elgin Street, in Dunfermline, comes after its Dundee store shut down in February.

The chain also had shops in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Dunfermline shore only reopened in December 2022 after a near three-year closure.

Managing director, Alex Marten, said: “Our sales this year have been our best ever, and our expansion into pre-owned instruments has been hugely successful.

“But margins on big brand products are significantly down.

“Costs – particularly wages and online marketing costs – have risen so sharply that even record sales can’t offset them.

“It’s with a heavy heart that, despite the fantastic work by the team and a loyal customer base, we are having to close our doors for the last time.

“The reality is that it’s become impossible to operate sustainably as a predominantly bricks and mortar musical instrument retailer in the UK in 2025.

“This is demonstrated by the fact that up to a quarter of music retail space has been lost this year alone.”

Mr Marten believes a lack of physical stores could affect the music sector.

He said: “We all know the value of offering expert advice and allowing customers to experience a range of instruments first-hand before they buy.

“There hasn’t been a sufficiently urgent response from the industry and government to the number of recent shop closures.

“If physical shops are to survive, the model needs to change, and quickly.

“Major brands need to invest far more in grassroots bricks-and-mortar if they want to avoid the market being dictated entirely by large online platforms with little understanding of, or care, for musicians.”

He added: “We’d like to thank our customers, suppliers, investors and – above all – our employees, who have worked incredibly hard, stayed positive, and delivered exceptional customer service under increasingly difficult conditions.”