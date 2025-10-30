Perthshire’s Simon Howie Butchers adds jobs after record sales

Perthshire butcher Simon Howie posted record profits of close to £7 million, annual accounts show.

The Dunning firm enjoyed strong sales and expansion into English and Welsh markets, as well as solidifying itself as the largest producer of bacon and black pudding in Scotland.

Their range of products has become staples on supermarket shelves across the UK, with continuing sales in England of Scots dish haggis being highlighted.

Revenues increased by more than 27% on 2023, to £37.4m by the end of January 2025.

Pre-tax profits rose by more than 25% in the same time period, from £5.5m to £6.9m.

Simon Howie Butchers continues to be “increasingly profitable”, bosses said, with further increases in turnover expected by the end of January next year.

Staffing levels increased to 134, from 108, with most of the jobs added in manufacturing.

This pushed salary and pension costs up by £1.3m, to £5.3m for the year.

Simon Howie profits at record high

It follows a period of investment made in Perthshire by the popular food company, including a £3m investment in a solar farm and wind turbine tower to counter rising energy costs.

In his annual report, Simon Howie said: “2024 was a very good year for the business, notwithstanding the usual challenges of rising raw material costs, coupled with labour rate increases.

“The figures are slightly flattered by the 13 month year, but we are happy with the results generally.

“The core activity remains the supply of meat and vegetarian products to the UK’s largest supermarkets, but much more of our focus is on matching our sales in the rest of the UK in line with our large Scottish business.

“Our dry cured bacon, black pudding and haggis lines continue to be the UK’s best selling SKUs in their categories.

“We are pleased to see that a lot of our growth came from sales south of the Scottish border.

“These results reflect that the company is increasingly profitable and is investing in operational improvements to maintain margins.

“Turnover is envisaged to further increase in the year ended January 2026 with the marketing of new products.”

Dunning wind turbine cheered

The building of the wind turbine was met with mixed emotions from residents when planning permission was applied for.

But the arrival of the massive blades on the back of lorries was met with rapturous cheers from an assembled crowd on the streets of Dunning.

The turbine was switched on for the first time last September,