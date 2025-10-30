Perthshire’s Simon Howie Butchers adds jobs after record sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire’s Simon Howie Butchers adds jobs after record sales

The Dunning company has posted record profits and added a number of manufacturing jobs.

By Paul Malik
Simon Howie with his popular dry cure bacon. Image: Frame
Simon Howie with his popular dry cure bacon. Image: Frame

Perthshire butcher Simon Howie posted record profits of close to £7 million, annual accounts show.

The Dunning firm enjoyed strong sales and expansion into English and Welsh markets, as well as solidifying itself as the largest producer of bacon and black pudding in Scotland.

Their range of products has become staples on supermarket shelves across the UK, with continuing sales in England of Scots dish haggis being highlighted.

Revenues increased by more than 27% on 2023, to £37.4m by the end of January 2025.

Pre-tax profits rose by more than 25% in the same time period, from £5.5m to £6.9m.

Simon Howie Butchers continues to be “increasingly profitable”, bosses said, with further increases in turnover expected by the end of January next year.

Staffing levels increased to 134, from 108, with most of the jobs added in manufacturing.

This pushed salary and pension costs up by £1.3m, to £5.3m for the year.

Simon Howie profits at record high

It follows a period of investment made in Perthshire by the popular food company, including a £3m investment in a solar farm and wind turbine tower to counter rising energy costs.

In his annual report, Simon Howie said: “2024 was a very good year for the business, notwithstanding the usual challenges of rising raw material costs, coupled with labour rate increases.

“The figures are slightly flattered by the 13 month year, but we are happy with the results generally.

“The core activity remains the supply of meat and vegetarian products to the UK’s largest supermarkets, but much more of our focus is on matching our sales in the rest of the UK in line with our large Scottish business.

“Our dry cured bacon, black pudding and haggis lines continue to be the UK’s best selling SKUs in their categories.

“We are pleased to see that a lot of our growth came from sales south of the Scottish border.

“These results reflect that the company is increasingly profitable and is investing in operational improvements to maintain margins.

“Turnover is envisaged to further increase in the year ended January 2026 with the marketing of new products.”

Dunning wind turbine cheered

The building of the wind turbine was met with mixed emotions from residents when planning permission was applied for.

Businessman Simon Howie inside part of the turbine tower before it was installed.

But the arrival of the massive blades on the back of lorries was met with rapturous cheers from an assembled crowd on the streets of Dunning.

The turbine was switched on for the first time last September,

Conversation