Dunblane estate agent owners on why they sold business to industry giant

One of Scotland’s biggest property firms has bought over an independent Dunblane estate agent.

Clyde Property, which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perth and Stirling, has just acquired Cathedral City Estates in Dunblane.

The business, which has both a sales and lettings shop in the Perthshire town, has been owned and run by local couple Gemma and Markus Beher for the last decade.

The pair, who describe themselves as “spouses selling houses”, have grown Cathedral City Estates year-on-year.

However, they were keen to find a slower pace of life and sought a buyer to take over the reins.

Cathedral City Estates’ success attracted buyers

Gemma, 51, revealed she and Markus will continue working until the end of the year to ensure a smooth handover.

The sales office will remain in Dunblane and will undergo a refurbishment in a week’s time.

Cathedral City Estates director Gemma said: “The past 10 years have been a whirlwind but we are so proud of the business we have built with our fantastic team of staff.

“It wasn’t easy running Cathedral City Estates with a young family but we have done our best and the experience has been a largely positive one.

“We have learned a great deal about each other as a couple and it has been a privilege to serve our local community.

“We don’t take any of this for granted and are excited to see what happens next for the local property market.”

Why Clyde Property is a ‘good fit’

Gemma added: “We believe that Clyde Property will look after our clients, staff, tenants and landlords.

“Clyde were a good fit because they have a great deal of local knowledge and expertise.”

When Gemma and Markus took over Cathedral City Estates in 2015, the business had just four staff and now it employs eight.

Around half of the business’s property sales are in Dunblane but it also sells in Stirling, Bridge of Allan, Blackford, Doune and Callander – which has been a recent hotspot.

Co-director Markus said: “Dunblane is a great place to have an estate agent as there will always be a buoyant property market here.

“It is a great place to live and bring up a family, with good schools and transport links.

“Many of the small towns and villages around Dunblane do not have an estate agent so we have been well placed to serve them.”

What new owners plan to do with Cathedral City Estates

Derek Hughes, Clyde Property’s estate agency director, confirmed the Cathedral City Estates name will be retained due to its “amazing local reputation”.

Derek said: “We have acquired a very well established and well regarded business with a great market share and we don’t want or need to make many changes.

“We hope the staff will come along on this new journey with us and that we can continue and hopefully strengthen the great work of Markus, Gemma and the team with some careful tweaks.

“The Cathedral City team are brilliant and have both local knowledge and local connections and we want to keep that.

“The Dunblane property market is incredible and buyer demand is high and it is important to us to offer buyers and sellers a local presence.”