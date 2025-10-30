Dunblane estate agent owners on why they sold business to industry giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane estate agent owners on why they sold business to industry giant

Cathedral City Estates has been taken over by one of Scotland's best known estate agents.

By Kirsten Johnson
Cathedral City Estates has been taken over by Clyde Property. Left to right Gemma Beher, Derek Hughes and Markus Beher. Image: Cathedral City Estates
One of Scotland’s biggest property firms has bought over an independent Dunblane estate agent.

Clyde Property, which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perth and Stirling, has just acquired Cathedral City Estates in Dunblane.

The business, which has both a sales and lettings shop in the Perthshire town, has been owned and run by local couple Gemma and Markus Beher for the last decade.

The pair, who describe themselves as “spouses selling houses”, have grown Cathedral City Estates year-on-year.

However, they were keen to find a slower pace of life and sought a buyer to take over the reins.

Cathedral City Estates’ success attracted buyers

Gemma, 51, revealed she and Markus will continue working until the end of the year to ensure a smooth handover.

The sales office will remain in Dunblane and will undergo a refurbishment in a week’s time.

Cathedral City Estates director Gemma said: “The past 10 years have been a whirlwind but we are so proud of the business we have built with our fantastic team of staff.

“It wasn’t easy running Cathedral City Estates with a young family but we have done our best and the experience has been a largely positive one.

“We have learned a great deal about each other as a couple and it has been a privilege to serve our local community.

“We don’t take any of this for granted and are excited to see what happens next for the local property market.”

Why Clyde Property is a ‘good fit’

Gemma added: “We believe that Clyde Property will look after our clients, staff, tenants and landlords.

“Clyde were a good fit because they have a great deal of local knowledge and expertise.”

When Gemma and Markus took over Cathedral City Estates in 2015, the business had just four staff and now it employs eight.

Gemma and Markus Beher are looking forward to some time off together. Image: Cathedral City Estates

Around half of the business’s property sales are in Dunblane but it also sells in Stirling, Bridge of Allan, Blackford, Doune and Callander – which has been a recent hotspot.

Co-director Markus said: “Dunblane is a great place to have an estate agent as there will always be a buoyant property market here.

“It is a great place to live and bring up a family, with good schools and transport links.

“Many of the small towns and villages around Dunblane do not have an estate agent so we have been well placed to serve them.”

What new owners plan to do with Cathedral City Estates

Derek Hughes, Clyde Property’s estate agency director, confirmed the Cathedral City Estates name will be retained due to its “amazing local reputation”.

Derek said: “We have acquired a very well established and well regarded business with a great market share and we don’t want or need to make many changes.

“We hope the staff will come along on this new journey with us and that we can continue and hopefully strengthen the great work of Markus, Gemma and the team with some careful tweaks.

“The Cathedral City team are brilliant and have both local knowledge and local connections and we want to keep that.

“The Dunblane property market is incredible and buyer demand is high and it is important to us to offer buyers and sellers a local presence.”

Conversation