EXCLUSIVE: Angry Fife customers reveal they’ve lost thousands after collapse of sheds firm

Glenrothes-based Central Fife Sheds Ltd has gone into liquidation, leaving many - including a community group - out of pocket.

Ruth Crighton and Rosie Gibson from Inverkeithing Community Garden.
Ruth Crighton and Rosie Gibson from Inverkeithing Community Garden paid for a shed from Central Fife Sheds. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Angry customers have hit out after losing thousands of pounds due to the collapse of a Fife sheds firm.

Glenrothes-based Central Fife Sheds Ltd has gone into liquidation – leaving several customers and even a community group out of pocket.

The company had one director, Jason Izatt.

Fife Council said last week that it had received several complaints from locals who had paid for goods they had not received, with only those who paid by credit card likely to get their money back.

Inverkeithing Community Garden loses £2,006 after collapse of sheds firm

Among those left counting the cost is Inverkeithing Community Garden.

The group claims it bought two sheds at a price of £2,006 from Central Fife Sheds, using funding provided by Fife Council.

However, the group never received the sheds.

Chair Rosie Gibson and garden co-ordinator Ruth Crichton told The Courier they now fear they will have to write off that amount.

“The group is angry at the likelihood that we’ve lost the money that we worked so hard to secure to buy two new sheds for our community garden,” said Rosie.

“As part of our funding application, we had to submit three separate quotes from suppliers.

Ruth Crighton and Rosie Gibson, Inverkeithing Community Garden.
Ruth and Rosie say they are devastated. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“The online reviews for Fife Central Sheds looked good, and we also chose them as we wanted to buy from a local business.

“But after ordering the two sheds at a total cost of £2,006, we have received nothing.

“It’s a huge blow as we are a non-profit group which survives solely on donations and small amounts of funding.”

Ruth said: “We are all devastated at the thought of having paid out such a sum to get nothing.

“We are in contact with the liquidators in the hope that we might recover some, if not all of the money, but it’s unlikely.”

Cardenden couple left £849 out of pocket

James and Judy Patterson from Cardenden say they paid £849 for a shed in April using Judy’s debit card.

“We needed a replacement shed for the one damaged in storms, and Central Fife Sheds came recommended,” said Judy.

“However, we just kept having the delivery date knocked back each time.

“Eventually, I went to the firm’s premises in Glenrothes in October to find out what was going on.

James and Judy Paterson from Cardenden.
James and Judy Paterson from Cardenden paid £849 for a new shed. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“The owner was there in his office, surrounded by paperwork and looking harassed.

“But even though he must have known by then that his business was going to collapse, he still made promises that our shed would be delivered.

“Just a few days later, we heard that the company had gone bust.

“I’m angry as we were lied to time and time again and have lost that hard-earned money.”

Joan Dunsie from Kirkcaldy lost £2,000

Meanwhile, Joan Dunsie, a pensioner from Kirkcaldy, has lost more than £2,000 after buying a summer house from Central Fife Sheds.

She told The Courier: “I should have known that something was amiss when I was asked to pay by cash, but the company came recommended.

“I bought the summer house, which was supposed to be for my grandchildren to enjoy when they stay, on June 4.

“Delivery was to be in 10 weeks’ time, but come August, when it didn’t arrive, I was told it was due to a delay in the wood supply.

The now vacant Central Fife Sheds premises in Glenrothes.
The now vacant Central Fife Sheds premises in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“I kept chasing it up and kept getting new dates for delivery, but nothing ever came.

“Eventually, I went to the firm’s premises in Glenrothes where a woman told me delivery would be on October 20.

“Next thing I know is the firm’s gone bust.

“I feel completely cheated and the whole family is gutted.

“I’ve reported it to trading standards and also filed a claim as a creditor with the liquidators, but I’m resigned to having lost that money.”

When The Courier visited the firm’s premises on Faraday Road in Glenrothes this week, the office was shut and looked like it had been vacated.

We have been unable to contact the firm or Mr Izatt regarding the company’s collapse.

Liquidators ‘undertaking initial review of company’s affairs’

Begbies Traynor, which has been appointed to handle the liquidation process, says it is contacting potential creditors.

A spokesperson said: “The joint liquidators are acting on behalf of the company’s creditors and are in the process of undertaking an initial review of the company’s affairs.

“As the liquidation is at an early stage, investigations are ongoing.

“Creditors who believe they have a claim against the company are invited to contact the joint liquidators to register their interest.”

Fife Council has issued advice for anyone affected.

Conversation