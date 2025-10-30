Former Perth restaurant could be turned into healthcare centre

A former restaurant on the outskirts of Perth could be transformed into a private healthcare centre.

Broxden Farm was closed in November 2024, just six years after it was opened by pub chain Greene King.

However, plans have now emerged to turn the building into a private clinic.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed to applicant John Elder that the use of the building can be changed without the need to seek planning permission, as it falls within permitted development rules.

Plans revealed for Broxden Farm Clinic

Building Design Partnership, agent for the plans, has clients behind numerous global projects – including Everton FC’s new stadium in Liverpool.

In a supporting letter sent to the local authority, BDP senior town planner, Antonia May, said the new clinic would provide residents with “important healthcare services not currently available without travelling into Perth city centre”.

She added: “The majority of healthcare centres and GP surgeries are located within Perth city centre.”

According to planning documents, the new healthcare centre would be called Broxden Farm Clinic and would be operated by a private healthcare provider.

Drawings show the new centre would host seven consultation rooms, an X-ray room, an ultrasound room, a monography room, an MRI scanning room and a plant room on the ground floor.

The upper floor would feature two admin offices, two further plant rooms and staff changing rooms.

Broxden Farm was the subject of a lengthy planning dispute before it was opened as a restaurant in March 2018.

Residents had argued the site should be used as office space.

Greene King did not provide a reason for closing the restaurant last year.

BDP and Perth and Kinross Council have been approached for comment.