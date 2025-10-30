Former Perth restaurant could be turned into healthcare centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former Perth restaurant could be turned into healthcare centre

Broxden Farm on Tweed Place is the subject of plans for a private clinic.

By Finn Nixon
The former Broxden Farm restaurant in Perth. Image: Google Maps
A former restaurant on the outskirts of Perth could be transformed into a private healthcare centre.

Broxden Farm was closed in November 2024, just six years after it was opened by pub chain Greene King.

However, plans have now emerged to turn the building into a private clinic.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed to applicant John Elder that the use of the building can be changed without the need to seek planning permission, as it falls within permitted development rules.

Plans revealed for Broxden Farm Clinic

Building Design Partnership, agent for the plans, has clients behind numerous global projects – including Everton FC’s new stadium in Liverpool.

In a supporting letter sent to the local authority, BDP senior town planner, Antonia May, said the new clinic would provide residents with “important healthcare services not currently available without travelling into Perth city centre”.

She added: “The majority of healthcare centres and GP surgeries are located within Perth city centre.”

According to planning documents, the new healthcare centre would be called Broxden Farm Clinic and would be operated by a private healthcare provider.

Broxden Farm restaurant closed in November last year. Image: Google Maps

Drawings show the new centre would host seven consultation rooms, an X-ray room, an ultrasound room, a monography room, an MRI scanning room and a plant room on the ground floor.

The upper floor would feature two admin offices, two further plant rooms and staff changing rooms.

Broxden Farm was the subject of a lengthy planning dispute before it was opened as a restaurant in March 2018.

Residents had argued the site should be used as office space.

Greene King did not provide a reason for closing the restaurant last year.

BDP and Perth and Kinross Council have been approached for comment.

  • The Courier has taken a look at the latest planning applications submitted to Perth and Kinross Council in Perthshire Planning Ahead

Conversation