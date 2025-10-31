Floating wind farm with turbines taller than the Shard planned for Angus coast

Plans for a massive floating wind farm 85km off the Angus coast that has the potential to power every home in Scotland have gone on display in Carnoustie.

The Ossian project would see 265 giant 1,309 ft towers floated on a 859 square kilometre site in the North Sea.

The lease area has average water depths of 72m, making the site suitable for the deployment of floating offshore wind turbines.

These can deliver up to 3.6GW of new installed capacity, enough to power six million homes and offset 7.5m tonnes.

Ossian is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Angus residents keen on viewing the application for the development are being invited to Carnoustie Library, where the plans have gone on display.

They will be available to view until December 2.

Information on the environmental impact the development will have will also be provided.

Ossian has submitted its application for consent and licenses to the Scottish Government, who will have the final say on whether or not the development is approved.

Ossian floating wind farm

In July the government finally approved consent for Berwick Bank, the world’s largest fixed wind turbine farm which will sit in the outer Firth of Forth.

Completed projects off the coast of Courier Country include Seagreen, which is 30km off the Angus shore and Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) 15km off the coast of Fife.

Inch Cape, 15km off Arbroath, is currently under construction and will be operated out of Montrose Port.

Floating wind turbines can be built where waters are too deep for traditional bottom fixed structures, opening up much more of the sea for installation.

Wind farms can be installed much further away from the shore and deeper waters have the potential of higher wind speed. This leads to an increased efficiency for the wind turbine generators, maximising energy production.

Ossian’s development lead Rich Morris said: “We’ve continued to engage with stakeholders following receipt of the consultation responses and are providing supplementary information.

“An Additional Environmental Information report has been submitted.

“The upcoming consultation is another important milestone for the project. We hope this will support the Marine Directorate in making its determination.”