Home Business & Environment Business

Arbroath’s Smithies Deli marks 25 years as boss hands over reins to next generation

The Keptie Road shop has been run by Patti Smith since 2000.

By Paul Malik
Pattie Smith, founder of Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium. Image: Paul Reid/ DC Thomson
Beloved Arbroath food shop Smithies Deli is celebrating 25 years in the town.

The firm was founded in 2000 by Patti Smith, who bought the vacant Keptie Street shop which had lain empty for five years.

Before becoming a deli the unit had been Strachan’s Butchers, which closed in 1995.

The original store was a Lipton’s Grocery, and some of the original black and white tile décor is still in Smithies today.

Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Patti said she is “slowly” trying to retire, handing the reins on to daughter Beth and working only a couple of days a week.

She built her business up from a small cheese counter and takeaway, before expanding with a licence and a place to sit.

Smithies now also produces and sells its own gin.

After leaving school at 17, Patti worked at Halliburton, before joining her father’s (the late Donald Duncan) business at the Cliffburn Hotel.

Working with her family has always been important for Patti.

“It’s been wonderful,” she said.

“I love working with my family and serving our lovely customers.

“Before I opened the deli, I had worked at the Cliffburn Hotel with my dad and met lots of people over the years, who then came into the shop for a coffee and a chat.

Jill, Patti and Beth Smith, Image: Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk

“There’s been some real characters, loads of couples, people young and old.

“Sadly, some of them have passed away and are very much missed. And we of course have new customers, who are becoming real characters themselves.

“It has been great being able to grow the business. We bought the shop next to ours and expanded into it and kept the business growing.

“My daughter Beth moved back to Arbroath during the pandemic and has worked with us since then. And I’m slowly handing the business over, trying to retire and she’s in charge. But I am still in a couple of days a week.

“And my other daughter Jill is in charge of social media and things like that, but she is still in her job in the construction industry.”

Arbroath Paths for All slowdown

On the disruption caused by the controversial Arbroath cycle path, Patti added: “I don’t mean to keep bleating on about this, but it is how a lot of sole traders in the town feel. It’s been a very difficult year for us. People just thought the town was shut.

“But it has been lovely to have all of our old customers back and new ones through the door. We are slowly but surely getting back to the way it was before.

“And it has improved.”

Patti is grateful for the staff who have worked in Smithies over the past quarter-of-a-century.

There’s no plans for expanding or opening a second shop, instead the focus remaining on serving great food and drink to their loyal customers.

“We’ve had so many amazing young people who have come through the shop to work with us.

“Most recently, we’ve had the wonderful Rosie Easson, who would come into the shop as a baby. She joined us as a teenager and worked with us through her university degree. And now she is off working as a teacher. Her big sister worked with us as well.

“She is one of many who has gone on to do amazing things, and have all been lovely working with us over the years.”

