Broughty Ferry shoe shop owner blames major retailer Clarks for sales slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Broughty Ferry shoe shop owner blames major retailer Clarks for sales slump

The Brook Street store saw a £9,000 drop in back-to-school sales in 2025, compared to 2024.

By Kirsten Johnson
Lyndsey Dale took over This Little Piggy shoe shop in Broughty Ferry last year. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Lyndsey Dale took over This Little Piggy shoe shop in Broughty Ferry last year. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

An independent children’s shoe shop in Broughty Ferry has seen a slump in sales following the arrival of national chain Clarks in Dundee.

Lyndsey Dale, who took over This Little Piggy in June 2024, said turnover had been steady until the major retailer arrived at the Overgate in April.

Her Brook Street shop saw a £9,000 drop in back-to-school sales in 2025, compared to 2024.

Lyndsey said the decline in school shoe sales had come as a “shock”.

She said: “We did not expect it to impact us as much as it did.

“It was a shock and did have a knock-on effect. It meant I had to reduce the spring/summer 26 stock to recoup a bit of the loss.

“I think because people were in the city centre buying school uniform or stationary bits, it was convenient to get school shoes at the same time.

“We would never tell anyone where to shop but we are keen to highlight how great our service is.

“We have a wide range of shoes for every season, including lots of waterproof styles, and care about our customers, many of whom come back again and again.”

Why owner of This Little Piggy remains positive

This Little Piggy children’s shoe shop has been trading in Broughty Ferry for more than two decades.

Locals who got their own first shoes and school shoes at the independent store are now returning with their own kids.

Carnoustie mother-of-two Lyndsey, 43, who was a customer of the shop before taking the reins, remains confident the business has positive a future.

Lyndsey Dale, owner of This Little Piggy, measures the feet of Lorelai Carnegie-Duncan (3) in the store. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

She believes the fitting service and range of footwear This Little Piggy offers will ensure customers keep coming back.

It was the main reason she agreed to take on the successful business when the previous owner, Pamela Walker, decided to sell.

Encouraging shoppers to support independent stores, Lyndsey said: “Our staff have many years of experience in children’s footwear and will ensure a perfect fit for little, growing feet.

“When people shop with us, they know they will leave with a great pair of shoes that is comfortable and the correct size.

One of the few remaining independent children’s shoe shops

This Little Piggy stocks three main brands, Geox, Ricosta and Superfit, and also sells Skechers trainers and Grass & Air wellies.

The owner added: “This Little Piggy has always had an amazing reputation, and I am hopeful I can encourage a new generation of customers to come in.

“Once people come in for first shoes, they often come back for the next size up. It is lovely to follow the journey with the children and their families.

This Little Piggy has been a fixture on Brook Street for two decades. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“I shopped here for my two – who are now 10 and six – and my sister once worked at the shop.

“There used to be independent kids shoe shops in Carnoustie and Cupar but they have now closed.

“We are the only one left in the area and people come from as far as Inverness and even England to shop with us.”

More from Business

Angus licensing board said the unpaid fees list includes a number of "repeat offenders". Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
41 Angus pubs and clubs to be called before licensing chiefs over £11,500 unpaid…
3
Aurora 'Dawn' de Vere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife lorry driver makes gender discrimination claims at Dundee employment tribunal
12
The Ossian floating wind farm is proposed for 85km off the Angus coast.
Floating wind farm with turbines taller than the Shard planned for Angus coast
11
Pattie Smith, founder of Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium. Image: Paul Reid/ DC Thomson
Arbroath's Smithies Deli marks 25 years as boss hands over reins to next generation
Ruth Crighton and Rosie Gibson from Inverkeithing Community Garden.
EXCLUSIVE: Angry Fife customers reveal they've lost thousands after collapse of sheds firm
3
Courier News - Lead - Jamie Buchan story; CR0000500 general shot of new Greene King development, Broxden Farm, off Lamberkine Drive, which has been slammed by a local councillor. Picture shows; general view (GV) of the Broxden Farm restaurant, Lamberkine Drive, Perth, 10th April 2018
Former Perth restaurant could be turned into healthcare centre
Kevin Mackie, chairman of Brechin City FC
Brechin businessman lodges £18m High Court action as fight over garage firm ‘destruction’ continues
2
Simon Howie with his popular dry cure bacon. Image: Frame
Perthshire's Simon Howie Butchers adds jobs after record sales
2
Cathedral City Estates has been taken over by Clyde Property. Left to right Gemma Beher, Derek Hughes and Markus Beher. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Dunblane estate agent owners on why they sold business to industry giant
Muhammad Shahrukh, Mishal Saleem and Ali Raza outside the new takeaway
New dessert takeaway set to open in Dundee city centre

Conversation