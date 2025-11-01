Broughty Ferry shoe shop owner blames major retailer Clarks for sales slump

An independent children’s shoe shop in Broughty Ferry has seen a slump in sales following the arrival of national chain Clarks in Dundee.

Lyndsey Dale, who took over This Little Piggy in June 2024, said turnover had been steady until the major retailer arrived at the Overgate in April.

Her Brook Street shop saw a £9,000 drop in back-to-school sales in 2025, compared to 2024.

Lyndsey said the decline in school shoe sales had come as a “shock”.

She said: “We did not expect it to impact us as much as it did.

“It was a shock and did have a knock-on effect. It meant I had to reduce the spring/summer 26 stock to recoup a bit of the loss.

“I think because people were in the city centre buying school uniform or stationary bits, it was convenient to get school shoes at the same time.

“We would never tell anyone where to shop but we are keen to highlight how great our service is.

“We have a wide range of shoes for every season, including lots of waterproof styles, and care about our customers, many of whom come back again and again.”

Why owner of This Little Piggy remains positive

This Little Piggy children’s shoe shop has been trading in Broughty Ferry for more than two decades.

Locals who got their own first shoes and school shoes at the independent store are now returning with their own kids.

Carnoustie mother-of-two Lyndsey, 43, who was a customer of the shop before taking the reins, remains confident the business has positive a future.

She believes the fitting service and range of footwear This Little Piggy offers will ensure customers keep coming back.

It was the main reason she agreed to take on the successful business when the previous owner, Pamela Walker, decided to sell.

Encouraging shoppers to support independent stores, Lyndsey said: “Our staff have many years of experience in children’s footwear and will ensure a perfect fit for little, growing feet.

“When people shop with us, they know they will leave with a great pair of shoes that is comfortable and the correct size.

One of the few remaining independent children’s shoe shops

This Little Piggy stocks three main brands, Geox, Ricosta and Superfit, and also sells Skechers trainers and Grass & Air wellies.

The owner added: “This Little Piggy has always had an amazing reputation, and I am hopeful I can encourage a new generation of customers to come in.

“Once people come in for first shoes, they often come back for the next size up. It is lovely to follow the journey with the children and their families.

“I shopped here for my two – who are now 10 and six – and my sister once worked at the shop.

“There used to be independent kids shoe shops in Carnoustie and Cupar but they have now closed.

“We are the only one left in the area and people come from as far as Inverness and even England to shop with us.”