Perth businessman Sir Brian Souter says taking risks the key to success

The Stagecoach co-founder says too often people are concerned about avoiding mistakes than seeking opportunities.

Sir Brian Souter, Stagecoach co-founder. Image: Supplied
Sir Brian Souter, Stagecoach co-founder. Image: Supplied
By Rob McLaren

The key to achievement in business and life is taking risks, says Perth businessman Sir Brian Souter.

The Stagecoach co-founder believes there is now too much focus on society and business in avoiding mistakes than grasping opportunities.

Though he also admits his attitude for risk can be “all too healthy” and that sometimes he needs to be saved from himself.

The former Perth Academy pupil says starting bus firm Stagecoach with his sister Ann in 1980 was one of the best risks he ever took in his life.

But aside from building Stagecoach, Sir Brian has been very successful in investing in other companies.

In 2006, he established a family investment office, Souter Investments, to invest the millions he made from the transport firm to take more direct control and avoid “eye-watering fees to slick London advisers”.

Its current portfolio of investments exceeds £450 million.

Sir Brian Souter’s views on risk

He has written extensively about the importance of embracing risk in a new investment report.

He said the economic volatility and uncertainty seen over the past three years might be seen as a reason to not take action – but this would have been a mistake.

“Had we decided the environment was too risky and we wanted to pause on our investment activities, we would have missed out on numerous exciting opportunities,” he said.

“It seems self-evident to me that it is impossible to achieve anything – in investing or in life – without taking some risk.

Sir Brian Souter. Image: PA

“My kids would probably tell you I have an all too healthy appetite for risk, as I regularly throw myself off bridges with bits of elastic tied round my ankles.

“It is certainly true that the team at Souter Investments’ more measured and structured way of thinking has sometimes saved me from myself.

“I can’t help thinking that in wider society the risk/reward pendulum has swung too far towards avoiding mistakes, rather than seeking opportunities to back your convictions and take calculated risks in the pursuit of progress and wealth generation.”

Reform of pension investments hopes

Mr Souter, who sold his stake in Stagecoach when it was acquired in 2022, said he sees evidence of a risk averse attitude everywhere in society – but is encouraged by talks to change pension rules.

The 71-year-old adds: “There are many examples I could give, ranging from bloated overheads in most large organisations where first instincts often prevent business rather than enable it, through to a distinct lack of support for new business creation from all levels of government, particularly in the taxation system.

“One of the most egregious examples is the lack of investment by UK pension funds into so called “risk assets”, which essentially means anything outside UK government bonds.

“Whilst this strategy is badged as being safer for pensioners, in my view it is bad for everyone concerned.

“It penalises pensioners… as they all miss out on higher returns and therefore have to contribute more to pension pots to achieve the same income.

“It punishes the UK more widely by hampering the development of a healthy stock market that can support our companies, enabling them to flourish.”

The report notes that Mr Souter has given more than £150m to 22,000 charities since 2006.

