EXCLUSIVE: Luxury clothing store Flannels to open in Dundee

Luxury clothing store Flannels is to open a shop at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Work is under way to fit out the former USC store on the upper level, which has been empty since June.

The news follows years of speculation about whether Flannels would come to the city.

The brand is owned by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which acquired the Overgate in 2023 and opened a Frasers department store in June.

Initially the retail giant was considering moving Flannels into the former Argos unit at the Overgate.

These plans were put on hold in the summer, to see how Frasers performed.

A decision has now been made to open in the smaller USC unit. USC, also owned by Frasers Group, is now a department within the Frasers department store.

It is hoped Flannels will open by the end of this month.

What is Flannels?

Flannels was established in 1976 with a menswear store in Cheshire. It was bought by Frasers Group in 2017 and now has more than 50 stores in the UK.

It offers clothing for men, women and children, operating at the luxury end of the market.

The Flannels website shows Moncler T-shirts for £275, a Prada scarf for £500 and a Prada handbag for £3,500.

There are currently Scottish Flannels shops in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Livingston.

A job for a store manager for the Dundee shop has emerged on recruitment platform Indeed.

The role pays £35,000 a year plus bonuses and perks, including a 50% in-store discount. There is another advert for a £30,000-a-year supervisor job.

The jobs ask for candidates who can “provide a luxury selling experience to all customers, demonstrating excellent product knowledge and expertise in fashion”.

Flannels Dundee store confirmed by Overgate boss

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus said he was delighted to confirm Flannels would arrive in Dundee.

He said: “The team is currently shopfitting the previous USC unit on the upper level.

“We are hoping the store will be open to welcome visitors in time for the Black Friday weekend (November 28).

“This latest exciting new brand arrival once again strengthens the retail line-up within Overgate and enhances the centre’s retail mix for our customers.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming Flannels.”