EXCLUSIVE: Luxury clothing store Flannels to open in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Luxury clothing store Flannels to open in Dundee

Work is under way to transform a unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre.

The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
The Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Luxury clothing store Flannels is to open a shop at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Work is under way to fit out the former USC store on the upper level, which has been empty since June.

The news follows years of speculation about whether Flannels would come to the city.

The brand is owned by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which acquired the Overgate in 2023 and opened a Frasers department store in June.

Initially the retail giant was considering moving Flannels into the former Argos unit at the Overgate.

These plans were put on hold in the summer, to see how Frasers performed.

A decision has now been made to open in the smaller USC unit. USC, also owned by Frasers Group, is now a department within the Frasers department store.

It is hoped Flannels will open by the end of this month.

What is Flannels?

Flannels was established in 1976 with a menswear store in Cheshire. It was bought by Frasers Group in 2017 and now has more than 50 stores in the UK.

It offers clothing for men, women and children, operating at the luxury end of the market.

The Flannels website shows Moncler T-shirts for £275, a Prada scarf for £500 and a Prada handbag for £3,500.

There are currently Scottish Flannels shops in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Livingston.

The Flannels designer clothes store in Swindon town centre. Image: Shutterstock.
The Flannels designer clothes store in Swindon town centre. Image: Shutterstock.

A job for a store manager for the Dundee shop has emerged on recruitment platform Indeed.

The role pays £35,000 a year plus bonuses and perks, including a 50% in-store discount. There is another advert for a £30,000-a-year supervisor job.

The jobs ask for candidates who can “provide a luxury selling experience to all customers, demonstrating excellent product knowledge and expertise in fashion”.

Flannels Dundee store confirmed by Overgate boss

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus said he was delighted to confirm Flannels would arrive in Dundee.

He said: “The team is currently shopfitting the previous USC unit on the upper level.

“We are hoping the store will be open to welcome visitors in time for the Black Friday weekend (November 28).

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus.
Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus.

“This latest exciting new brand arrival once again strengthens the retail line-up within Overgate and enhances the centre’s retail mix for our customers.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming Flannels.”

More from Business

Sir Brian Souter, Stagecoach co-founder. Image: Supplied
Perth businessman Sir Brian Souter says taking risks the key to success
Lyndsey Dale took over This Little Piggy shoe shop in Broughty Ferry last year. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry shoe shop owner blames major retailer Clarks for sales slump
15
Angus licensing board said the unpaid fees list includes a number of "repeat offenders". Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
41 Angus pubs and clubs to be called before licensing chiefs over £11,500 unpaid…
4
Aurora 'Dawn' de Vere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife lorry driver makes gender discrimination claims at Dundee employment tribunal
17
The Ossian floating wind farm is proposed for 85km off the Angus coast.
Floating wind farm with turbines taller than the Shard planned for Angus coast
13
Pattie Smith, founder of Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium. Image: Paul Reid/ DC Thomson
Arbroath's Smithies Deli marks 25 years as boss hands over reins to next generation
Ruth Crighton and Rosie Gibson from Inverkeithing Community Garden.
EXCLUSIVE: Angry Fife customers reveal they've lost thousands after collapse of sheds firm
3
Courier News - Lead - Jamie Buchan story; CR0000500 general shot of new Greene King development, Broxden Farm, off Lamberkine Drive, which has been slammed by a local councillor. Picture shows; general view (GV) of the Broxden Farm restaurant, Lamberkine Drive, Perth, 10th April 2018
Former Perth restaurant could be turned into healthcare centre
Kevin Mackie, chairman of Brechin City FC
Brechin businessman lodges £18m High Court action as fight over garage firm ‘destruction’ continues
2
Simon Howie with his popular dry cure bacon. Image: Frame
Perthshire's Simon Howie Butchers adds jobs after record sales
3

Conversation