Perth whisky firm liquidated after sales fall and overexpansion

The company produced more than 50 specialist small-batch whisky editions.

By Paul Malik
Chapter 7, a Perth-registered Whisky bottling firm, has been liquidated. Image: barmalini/Shutterstock
A Perth-based whisky company has been liquidated after falling sales and overexpansion caused them to run out of cash.

Chapter 7 was a bottling company, which would source barrels and casks of whisky from other distilleries and distribute them under its own name.

The firm was registered in Marshall Place, Perth, and its directors were based in France, India and the United States.

Its bottling plant was in Glasgow, and had recently undergone a significant investment, with the company having previously used third-party bottling firms.

As well as bottle sales, Chapter 7 offered cask sales to other independent bottlers and individuals.

Chapter 7 was founded in 2014 by French resident Selim Evan, who was listed on Companies House as the director with significant control.

The intellectual property of the firm and trading brand of the company has already been purchased, liquidators Begbies Traynor confirmed.

Whisky firm liquidated

Kevin Mapstone and Kenneth Craig of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint liquidators on October 2.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor added: “Formed in 2014, the company produced more than 50 specialist small-batch whisky editions, many of which were award winning.

“Expansion during the Covid pandemic led to the opening of a new bottling facility in Glasgow.

“However, as with the whisky sector more widely, this new venture was met with falling global demand and a softening of discretionary spend overall.

“With an enlarged costs base as a result of the investment in new premises and stock, this led to cash flow issues and, unable to secure new investment or funding, the director took the difficult decision to liquidate the business.

“The liquidators are now consulting with the two impacted employees, securing any remaining stock and have been approached by a sector specialist who has purchased the intellectual property and trading brand of the company.”

Whisky industry contraction

It comes as the country’s whisky industry undergoes a notable contraction in sales.

Edrington’s profits slumped last year as the company cut 150 jobs across its group.

Revenue for Edrington fell by 12% between April 2024 and March 31 2025, from £1.2 billion to £1.06bn.

The company posted pre-tax profits of £257.7 million in the same time period, down from £368.4m.

Falling global demand and the end of the post-pandemic boom have all been cited as reasons behind the reduction in alcohol sales.

Other drinks firms have faced revenue losses, including north east beer company BrewDog.

The Ellon-based company lost more than £148m in the last five years, also cutting jobs and reducing the number of bars it operates.

Conversation