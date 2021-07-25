Dundee Museum of Transport electric car wowing visitors at COP26

An electric car from Dundee that can only travel 20 miles is wowing visitors at the world’s biggest climate conference.

The Wee Scamp, Scotland’s first attempt at the electric car, has a starring role at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26).

On loan from the Dundee Museum of Transport, it has a top speed of just 35mph and looks a lot like Postman Pat’s van.

It has a battery distance of 20 miles and takes eight hours to charge, so just 12 of them were ever made.

Museum manager Alexander Goodger was amazed to be one of just eight of the 250 applicants worldwide to be selected to exhibit at the climate conference.

They join the ranks of museums from Singapore, Brazil and Indonesia, showing how small, local changes are important in the fight against global warming.

Alexander said he was incredibly proud of the volunteer team at the museum.

He explained: “We’re a growing organisation, and a grassroots one as well.

“The museum was something that was dreamed up in someone’s living room. It’s completely volunteer led and run.

“So to be given the opportunity to do something that is of this level of importance is absolutely amazing.”

Despite its shortcomings, the Wee Scamp was a forerunner for the electric vehicles becoming more and more popular today.

Officially called the Scottish Aviation Scamp, they were built in the mid-60s by Scottish Aviation at Prestwick.

However, they were ultimately considered ahead of their time due to the lack of technology to support mass production.

Dundee’s innovative climate change ideas

The exhibition at Glasgow Science Centre allows the Transport Museum to show off the car while also revealing plans for a carbon neutral museum by 2024.

Alexander added: “It shows that the ideas we’ve got in Dundee and in the Transport Museum are innovative and relevant, that we as a city and organisation are trying to find solutions to the climate crisis.”

The museum is enthusiastically supporting Dundee’s shift to electric cars, through education and even a few interactive exhibitions.

Alexander said: “There are a lot of interactive exhibits – there’s an electric car model you can play with.

“There is also another interactive element that you can look up how environmentally friendly your car – or other cars – actually are and the impact they’re having on Dundee’s climate.”

COP26 is the UN Climate Change Conference, which will bring world leaders to Glasgow. The aim is to accelerate action towards commitments of the Paris Agreement.

Alexander believes that highlighting transport’s impact on the environment is incredibly important.

Transport emissions are the leading cause of carbon emissions in Scotland, responsible for 37% of Co2 emissions.

Alexander added: “The exhibition brings the ‘big picture’ of global climate change to a local level. It highlights how people can personally help stop global warming.”

The exhibition will run at the Glasgow Science Centre until November.