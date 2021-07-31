Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Environment

Mossmorran climate camp: Activists set up two-day protest in Fife

By Alasdair Clark
July 31 2021, 10.02am Updated: July 31 2021, 11.08am
Mossmorran climate camp protestors
Activists and residents will be at the site this weekend

A two-day climate protest camp at Mossmorran has been set up this weekend after it was delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Climate activists will camp outside the plant, located on the outskirts of Cowdenbeath in Fife, as part of a weekend of protest.

The group wants the government to shut down the plant and “bring forward plans for a ‘Just Transition’ to create green jobs for impacted workers”.

Organisers say the two-day Mossmorran climate camp aims to “build bridges” between communities who live in the shadow of the plant, workers, and the climate movement.

Mossmorran climate camp first of its kind since 2009

The first of its kind since 2009, the camp will host a programme of workshops, assemblies, and performances.

A march to the plant’s gates by activists and local residents is planned for Sunday.

Jemma Kettlewell, a spokesperson for local campaign group Actions
Speak Louder Than Words (ASLTW), said: “For communities living next to Mossmorran, the constant flaring is terrifying.

“It impacts on our mental and physical health.

“Residents have reported heightened anxiety, health impacts including itchy throats, asthma, headaches and migraines, and sleepless nights from light and noise pollution.

Mossmorran flaring
ExxonMobil said a recent ugrade at the plant would reduce flaring activity

“The Scottish Government and SEPA have ignored local community concerns for too long. Now they must act.

“We need a Just Transition Board, made up of local residents and workers, to plan for the future beyond Mossmorran.’

Bryce Goodall, a resident of the area, said: “We are fed up.

“Local, Scottish and UK Governments are completely disregarding the demands of residents to give the community a roadmap for closing the plant and transitioning the hardworking, highly skilled workforce into the renewable industries of future.

Mossmorran Climate Camp
Climate activists will be at the plant of Saturday and Sunday

“This is why Actions Speak Louder than Words in collaboration with Climate Camp Scotland would like to warmly invite residents to join with us in our Mossmorran Action Weekend.”

Benji Brown, a spokesperson for Climate Camp Scotland (CCS), pointed to floods and heatwaves across the world this year.

Benji added: “Yet while the government pays lip service to the climate crisis, oil giants like Exxon and Shell get a free pass to carry on polluting.

COP26 climate summit

“Polls show that two-thirds of Scots want to wind down oil and gas extraction and invest in green industries.

“As Scotland prepares to host COP26, it’s time to quit fossil fuels for good, and deliver on the promise of a Just Transition.”

An ExxonMobil spokesperson said: ‘’ExxonMobil believes that climate change risks warrant action and it’s going to take all of us — business, governments and consumers — to make meaningful progress.

‘’Our focus includes reducing our emissions, helping consumers reduce their emissions, and  developing lower-emission energy solutions, including energy efficiency initiatives, biofuels, flare reduction and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

‘’In Scotland, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to participate in the Acorn CCS project, which plans to capture and store CO2 from gas terminals at St Fergus, including our SEGAL joint venture terminal which supplies feed gas to FEP.”

