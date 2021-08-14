Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021
Business & Environment / Environment

Jo Woolf on why her new book about a ‘forgotten’ Perthshire climate scientist aims to inspire children

By Michael Alexander
August 14 2021, 9.00am Updated: August 14 2021, 9.26am
Jo Woolf
Jo Woolf

As the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s Writer in Residence since 2015, Jo Woolf is no stranger to writing about history, nature and landscape.

Her latest creation aimed at children, however, focuses on the life of a relatively unknown climate science pioneer who was born into relative poverty in Perthshire.

James Croll and his Adventures in Climate and Time’ written by Jo Woolf and illustrated by Dylan Gibson, tells the compelling story of James Croll (1821-1890), who is considered to be one of the world’s first climate scientists.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney helped launch the new children’s book about James Croll

Raised in an impoverished crofting family with little access to schooling, James Croll was almost entirely self-taught, yet he helped us to understand why the ice ages happened, and how they could be predicted.

He was the first to consider the role of feedback loops in climate systems such as the albedo effect.

Bicentenary

The book was initiated by the RSGS to mark the bicentenary of Croll’s birth, and bring attention to his work as a Scottish climate scientist in the run up to COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

James Croll

Commenting on the experience of writing about James Croll’s life and discoveries, Jo said: “It was such a fun experience to write the book, particularly as I was able to start almost from scratch and imagine Croll as a youngster, full of curiosity and enthusiasm.

“Dylan’s images are so lively and appealing and full of character.

“They sparked new ideas when I saw them, and that’s how the book progressed – working together, we were able to develop the text and the images alongside each other.

James Croll (third left at back) with Scottish Geological Survey team

“I discovered some elements of Croll’s character that I had overlooked before – his determination and tenacity, and his ability to daydream which took him away from the awful challenges he faced.

“He absolutely refused to give up his passion, which was studying and pondering the big questions of the universe, and I find that really inspiring.”

Early life

Early in his life, Croll worked numerous manual jobs- most notably as a janitor at the Andersonian College in Glasgow, where he sat in on lectures and had access to a library of books which inspired some of his theories.

James Crolls signature

Croll applied his mind to some of the biggest questions of his generation:  the age of the sun, the source and direction of ocean currents, the thickness of the Antarctic ice sheet, and the cause of the ice ages.

Croll eventually gained a position with the Geological Survey in Edinburgh and released his book ‘Climate and Time’ which gained him prominence amongst the most notable scientific minds of the day.

The inspiration for this children’s book’s format comes from a popular 19th century publication called the Penny Magazine, first published in 1832 which played such a key role in firing his young imagination.

19th century Penny Magazine

Croll became an avid reader at an early age, and later attributed his thirst for learning to the magazines wide-ranging articles.

The book has also been printed as free resource for schools with an accompanying lesson plan, set to be distributed in the autumn.

*James Croll and his Adventures in Climate and Time’ written by Jo Woolf and illustrated by Dylan Gibson, www.rsgs.org/shop £10.

