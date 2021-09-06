Dundee bids to join world’s ‘megacities’ in climate crisis fight

Dundee councillors are poised to agree three major climate declarations.

They include the C40 Race to Zero pledge – an agreement between a network of ‘megacities’ addressing climate change.

The C40 includes London and New York.

Its Race to Zero project challenges cities across the world to become carbon-neutral.

Dundee City Council (DCC) is also expected to sign-up to the Edinburgh Declaration and the Glasgow Food and Climate Declaration.

DCC was the first local authority in the Tayside region to declare a climate emergency two year ago.

What is the C40 and how does it work?

Originally started in 2005 as the C20, megacities across the world are committing to curb emissions and promote greener urban environments.

As more cities joined the coalition it was redubbed the C40. It now has 97 member cities representing more 800 million people across the world.

The Race to Zero project challenges cities to cut emissions to net-zero by no later than 2050.

As such, DCC claim they will put climate concerns at the “centre of all urban decision-making”.

City bosses will also have to commit to delivering at least one action from a list of about 50.

These include:

Introduce zero-emissions buses by 2025

Develop a plan to tackle air pollution

All energy needs met by renewables by 2050

Only use low-carbon or zero-emission for construction projects

Implementation for the chosen pledge in Dundee should start by no later than 2022.

It is hoped that if enough cities succeed in this, it will help limit increasing temperatures to 1.5C as committed to in the Paris Agreement.

Will I have to change my way of life?

Probably not. Or more specifically, not anymore than you would have to as society pivots towards a greener future.

The pledges will not impose anything on residents specifically. But DCC may make changes to its operations

Climate issues are likely to become increasingly raised during planning discussions, however, so anyone applying to the local authority will have to have their ducks in a row in that regard.

Details on how DCC hope to meet its net-zero pledge during the build-up to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow this November.

In London, some of the changes that have happened as a result of being a C40 member include:

Replacing boilers

Cutting carbon emissions from public buildings

Low-emission zones

What about the other declarations?

Aside from the C40 commitment, the Edinburgh and Glasgow pledges will see Dundee promise to improve biodiversity and facilitate sustainable food growing respectively.

The Edinburgh Declaration will see DCC encourage the private sector to change its operation to improve natural ecosystems within their remit.

The Glasgow Food and Diversity declaration highlights that Covid-19 has shown “fragility” of food systems.

The @IPCC_CH's #ClimateReport says that while the path is narrow, we still have time to avoid the worst of the climate crisis. It’s up to us to determine #TheFutureWeWant, and cities are making bold climate action a reality around the globe. https://t.co/b9mPdCYtup — C40 Cities (@c40cities) August 25, 2021

It is hoped measures such as increasing allotment space across the city can help make the city more self-sufficient.

Council leader John Alexander said the declarations show Dundee is taking the issue “extremely seriously” ahead of Cop26.

“But this is not something we are doing solely for one event. We cannot be complacent and we need to be committed to a long-term effort to improve the situation not just for ourselves, but for future generations.”