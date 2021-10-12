An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundonians enjoying the big wheel in Slessor Gardens are scratching their heads over the appearance of strange markings in the grass.

While indistinguishable from the ground, the lines appear to make up the logo of direct action environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

Campaigners have placed their hourglass logo at locations across the UK as the country prepares to host world climate talks COP26 in Glasgow.

But the birds-eye only view design has puzzled Dundee day-trippers.

Fiona MacCrimmon, 38, from Lochee, said she did not recognise what she was seeing.

“I saw something, but it just looked like somebody had made dirt tracks on their bike.”

“I’m not surprised to find out who is behind it. They are always doing something. But unless you know the symbol already then you’re not going to know what it is.”

Onlookers guessed the group had either made the markings with clover seed or by adding a MiracleGrow style product to the city lawn.

Laura Ahmed, 41, from Craigie, said she missed the message as she was too scared to look down from the top of the 33-metre attraction.

“I’m not sure about it. The council have put a lot of work into making sure the park looks nice.”

Onlookers ‘understand’ Extinction Rebellion Dundee direct action

But Sheena Wellington, 77, from City Quay sympathised with the group’s climate crisis message.

“I looked down and I noticed there was a symbol on the grass and it appears to have been done deliberately.

“I wasn’t sure what it was. But I’m not in the slightest bit surprised. They are a very enterprising bunch.

Waterfront Place from the big wheel. ..plus Extinction Rebellion logo growing in the grass of Slessor Gardens. How did they do that? pic.twitter.com/MRbymCECrJ — John B (@multimodalman) October 9, 2021

“I’m not sure about some of their methods. But if they annoy people enough then people might look at the issues.”

She said she approved of the grass logo.

“I do understand why they do it.”

The Extinction Rebellion group use direct action tactics across the UK to raise the profile of the climate crisis.

In Scotland they have blocked key roads, while in Dundee seven members admitted occupying an oil rig in Dundee Port in January 2020.

The group say the scientific consensus on climate suggests “we are in the midst of a mass extinction of our own making.”

The group has been approached for comment.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said the logo would not remain visible for long.

He said scheduled ground maintenance work and falling temperatures would mean the “symbol will become increasingly indistinguishable.”