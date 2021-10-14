Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eco warriors Extinction Rebellion break silence on Dundee Slessor Gardens protest

By Scott Milne
October 14 2021, 6.00am
Dundee members of Extinction Rebellion fear council bosses “disagree” with their movement after the group received a lukewarm response to their latest protest.

The group of climate activists has puzzled visitors to the city’s Slessor Gardens with its latest action.

A member of the group appears to have sown their logo in clover into the lawn at the Dundee park. It only becomes fully visible from the visiting big wheel.

The group has hit out at the council’s plans to “get rid” of their work.

The local authority previously said planned grounds maintenance would make the hourglass symbol “increasingly indistinguishable”.

Symbol is a ‘quiet, green and peaceful protest’

An Extinction Rebellion (XR) spokesman said: “XR Dundee are disappointed to learn of DCC’s plans to get rid of our logo embedded in the grass of Slessor Gardens.

“Disagreeing with the symbol of our movement implies disagreement with our movement overall.

The Extinction Rebellion logo, viewed from the big wheel in Dundee.
“Namely, reducing harmful atmospheric emissions, preserving the delicate ecosystems of our planet’s forests, fields and oceans, and shielding vulnerable populations from the worst potential effects of climate change.”

It is the first action from local members of the direct action group immediately before COP26 world climate talks in Glasgow.

He said the group remained committed to their green protest.

“For as long as it lasts, we shall remain defiantly proud of our logo’s presence, and especially of the manner in which it exists – a quiet, green and peaceful protest, but one that covers a wide expanse, and has its very roots in the earth we’re so keen to defend.”

Why are Extinction Rebellion protesting in Dundee?

The XR group has become known for blocking roads in other parts of Scotland and occupying an oil rig in Dundee.

Extinction Rebellion logos have appeared in other parts of the UK since the campaigners formed the group in 2018.

Dundee City Council declared a climate emergency more than two years ago. In that time it has brought in a raft of measures to curb emissions.

However, several campaign groups — including Extinction Rebellion Dundee — said more could be done.

Climate cutting measures include solar panels on car park roofs, promoting active travel, expanding the council’s climate change team and more.

A DCC spokesman said when asked about the logo appearance in Slessor Gardens: “As we move into autumn the grass at Slessor Gardens receives its final scheduled cut of the season.

“This includes a lift of the grass cuttings, along with lower temperatures slowing plant growth.

“It is likely that this symbol will become increasingly indistinguishable.”

