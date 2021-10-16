Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New solar farm next to the A90 will bring ‘people power’ to top Tayside research centre

By Scott Milne
October 16 2021, 7.00am
Joshua Msika, Tom Nockolds, Richard McCready, Jim Lee, DRES director and Alex Urquhart-Taylor.

Plans to bring solar energy to the James Hutton Institute will embolden green ‘people power’ projects in future, those behind the scheme hope.

If approved, a solar array will be built on land on the north side of the A90 near the Swallow roundabout.

It is hoped the community-owned renewables project could generate around £1 million for local communities over its initial 20 year lifespan.

Underground cables will power the world-leading land and crop research centre and provide a large chunk of its energy needs

james hutton solar

Joshua Msika, sustainability co-ordinator at the James Hutton Institute, hailed the initiative, saying it will bring “climate and social benefits”.

“It will provide us with zero-carbon electricity at an affordable price. In exchange, our electricity bill will fund community projects in our area while offering shareholders a reasonable return.”

How local communities could get up to a £1 million

It is not a commercial enterprise, but run co-operative of local and national charitable groups.

It is expected that more than a quarter of the James Hutton Institute’s electricity consumption will be generated by the solar panels.

The solar array will generate at least £10,000 a year for community groups.

Dundee Renewable Energy Society (DRES), Energy4All and the James Hutton Institute itself are working together on the plans.

DRES is a non-profit community benefit society, or co-operative, made up of volunteers. It was established in 2018.

Richard McCready, DRES director, said: “Over 20 years we hope to give around a million pounds back to the community.

“If this project comes off it will be done with local people, as opposed to being done to local people.

“We hope it will lead to investment for further projects.”

The solar meadow will be funded by a share offer. People can join the co-operative to invest in the project and receive a return on their investment, as well as helping local projects.

Tayside’s James Hutton Institute specialises in crop, land and other agricultural research.

The UK Government’s Iain Stewart praised its scientists in August 2021 and added the institutes work could contribute towards “feeding the world.”

The solar array will represent a ten-fold increase in the amount of renewable energy available at the James Hutton Institute.

Planning permission for part of the project is currently being considered by Perth & Kinross Council.

As the land straddles the Dundee and Perthshire border, another application will be lodged with Dundee City Council later.

