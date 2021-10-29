‘Giant ball of death’: Young people in Perthshire fear dying planet is past saving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

‘Giant ball of death’: Young people in Perthshire fear dying planet is past saving

By Aileen Robertson
October 29 2021, 6.00am Updated: October 29 2021, 7.08am
Lucy Haldane and Sean Hester.

Young people in Perthshire fear it is too late to save our planet from climate chaos.

When our COP26 climate road trip reached Perth and Auchterarder, it became obvious that many among the younger generation believe their predecessors have damaged Earth beyond repair.

Sean Hester, 24, said: “A lot of my friends tell me we’re basically making a big, giant ball of death.

“Hopefully it doesn’t turn that way.”

Sean and Lucy Haldane, 21, who are local to Auchterarder, echoed what a number of people had told us.

They said the efforts of individuals are not nearly enough to make a dent in climate change.

“I was watching something a few weeks back,” said Sean.

“They said even if someone did everything they could for the environment individually, for 70 years of their life, it wouldn’t even count for one second of the stuff that gets done to the atmosphere by these bigger corporations.”

Lucy said she was aware that the climate had changed “quite a lot, even in our short lifetimes”.

‘We have to be optimistic’

While in Auchterarder, we also spoke to Ian Gourlay.

Ian, 54, had a less gloomy outlook.

He said he had “extremely high hopes” for the outcome of COP26.

Ian Gourlay.

“Because there’s nothing more important.

“Having said all that, my real hopes have probably been beaten down a bit by the reality of what we’re hearing in the lead up to it.

“But I think we have to be optimistic.”

Climate challenge for farmers

The Perthshire town is surrounded by farmland.

And Ian said farmers would be some of the hardest hit by climate change.

“It rains here a lot but this summer we’ve had low levels of water in the rivers. It’s been surprisingly dry actually.

“So there you are. There’s climate change maybe hitting us.

“Agriculture’s very big in this area. Agriculture’s going to have to change to make things work under global warming.

“I would have thought the farming community would be affected around here.”

But he added “we’ve all got change coming”.

“Houses, they all leak heat like there’s no tomorrow. So we need to do something about our insulation.

“There’s hardly a house in Auchterarder that isn’t affected by that.”

In Perth, 18-year-old Kelly Smith said people felt powerless to make a difference.

And she also described the planet as “dying”.

She said it had got to the point where “everything is going wrong” – from natural disasters to species becoming extinct.

“It does give you anxiety because this is our world. This is where we live.

‘Dramatic’ weather changes

“It’s dying. Everyone says we’ve got more time, but people can see it’s getting hotter.

“Every time there’s a change in the weather it’s so dramatic.

“You can literally feel it happening.

“If you don’t believe it you’re an idiot.”

Kelly said the rich and powerful had a responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint.

She said people on minimum wage jobs were being told to stop using plastic products, “then it’s like Jeff Bezos sending people up to space.”

Kelly added: “The younger generation have so much climate anxiety.

“It puts you in a bad mindset because you feel like you’re somehow responsible.

“Even if you try your best. You use a reusable water bottle, you take down your carbon emissions, you walk to work.

“It’s really not going to make that much of a difference.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]