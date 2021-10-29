‘Insightful and encouraging’ film about Scotland’s climate journey to premiere at DCA during COP26

“The future of the planet is in our hands right now, and it’s just unthinkable that we fail to face up to this” says Nicola Sturgeon in the trailer of a newly announced documentary film.

Scotland: Our Climate Journey, set to release this November during COP26, narrates Scotland’s climate journey through the past, present and future.

Mapping how far the country has come as one of the leading nations in climate change policy, and how far it still has to go.

Described by its makers as “insightful, fascinating and encouraging”, the hour-long documentary, presented by the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) in collaboration with Balfour Beatty, is narrated by a wide range of individuals from across the country, offering different perspectives, but all contributing in the battle against climate change.

As the film uncovers the journey of policy, industries, communities, farmers and scientists, it tells how Scotland already possesses the tools and expertise needed to fight the climate crisis.

Time to reflect

Speaking of the film RSGS CEO Mike Robinson says: “Scotland of course has a way to go in the fight against climate change.

“No country has yet done enough to tackle this global issue.

“Whilst we still have a long way to go, we still need to take time to reflect how far we have come, and acknowledge the change we have made so far.

“This documentary brilliantly depicts the journey of Scotland in setting targets and building a response, and asks contributors to reflect on the future and its net zero targets.

“In what can so often feel like an uphill battle, I hope it will encourage and invigorate all of those who are doing the right thing to keep pushing, and inspire others to follow them.”

Who are the film makers?

The film was created by duo Finbar O’Sullivan and Ted Simpson, who travelled the length and breadth of the country, from local communities in Glasgow to communities in Aberdeenshire and from Perth to Dundee to Holyrood.

“Making this film has been an incredible experience.” says filmmaker Finbar O’Sullivan.

“When myself and Ted (Simpson) began production early in 2021, we realised very quickly that the scope of the stories that we could cover was enormous.

“One of the most difficult parts of the whole process was deciding who to visit and which stories to tell, there were so many truly amazing options.

“Having had the opportunity to travel throughout Scotland, meeting people from all walks of life, all working hard and contributing in their own way to the climate fight, was nothing short of inspirational.

“We hope that people watching this film will leave it with the same sense of hope and encouragement for our shared future that we felt as we were making it.”

Dundee premiere

The film is set to premiere on November 11 at Dundee Contemporary Arts, during the second week of COP26.

The full trailer for the documentary can be viewed at scotlandsclimatejourney.co.uk, where you can also register interest for screenings.