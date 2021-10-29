Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Insightful and encouraging’ film about Scotland’s climate journey to premiere at DCA during COP26

By Michael Alexander
October 29 2021, 10.00am
“The future of the planet is in our hands right now, and it’s just unthinkable that we fail to face up to this” says Nicola Sturgeon in the trailer of a newly announced documentary film.

Scotland: Our Climate Journey, set to release this November during COP26, narrates Scotland’s climate journey through the past, present and future.

Mapping how far the country has come as one of the leading nations in climate change policy, and how far it still has to go.

Described by its makers as “insightful, fascinating and encouraging”, the hour-long documentary, presented by the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) in collaboration with Balfour Beatty, is narrated by a wide range of individuals from across the country, offering different perspectives, but all contributing in the battle against climate change.

An image of Scotland from space translated by the former Dundee University Satellite Receiving Station

As the film uncovers the journey of policy, industries, communities, farmers and scientists, it tells how Scotland already possesses the tools and expertise needed to fight the climate crisis.

Time to reflect

Speaking of the film RSGS CEO Mike Robinson says: “Scotland of course has a way to go in the fight against climate change.

“No country has yet done enough to tackle this global issue.

“Whilst we still have a long way to go, we still need to take time to reflect how far we have come, and acknowledge the change we have made so far.

RSGS CEO Mike Robinson

“This documentary brilliantly depicts the journey of Scotland in setting targets and building a response, and asks contributors to reflect on the future and its net zero targets.

“In what can so often feel like an uphill battle, I hope it will encourage and invigorate all of those who are doing the right thing to keep pushing, and inspire others to follow them.”

Who are the film makers?

The film was created by duo Finbar O’Sullivan and Ted Simpson, who travelled the length and breadth of the country, from local communities in Glasgow to communities in Aberdeenshire and from Perth to Dundee to Holyrood.

“Making this film has been an incredible experience.” says filmmaker Finbar O’Sullivan.

“When myself and Ted (Simpson) began production early in 2021, we realised very quickly that the scope of the stories that we could cover was enormous.

Code red: What impact is climate change already having on Scotland’s biodiversity, farming and infrastructure?

“One of the most difficult parts of the whole process was deciding who to visit and which stories to tell, there were so many truly amazing options.

“Having had the opportunity to travel throughout Scotland, meeting people from all walks of life, all working hard and contributing in their own way to the climate fight, was nothing short of inspirational.

“We hope that people watching this film will leave it with the same sense of hope and encouragement for our shared future that we felt as we were making it.”

Dundee premiere

The film is set to premiere on November 11 at Dundee Contemporary Arts, during the second week of COP26.

The full trailer for the documentary can be viewed at scotlandsclimatejourney.co.uk, where you can also register interest for screenings.

Extraction to extinction: What’s the true environmental cost of humans turning Earth’s resources into ‘stuff’?

 

