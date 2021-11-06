Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why Fifers love Gillingshill reservoir and are shocked by secretive sale plan

By Aileen Robertson
November 6 2021, 6.00am

Tucked away in the East Neuk of Fife, what was once a functioning reservoir is now a wildlife oasis.

Gillingshill Nature Reserve north of St Monans is surrounded by fields.

Amid the agricultural activity, it provides a diverse habitat appreciated by people and animals alike.

Fife Council plan to sell Gillingshill, because its reservoir is surplus to requirements.

Any future sale of the land would be subject to a management agreement to preserve its nature reserve status and maintain public access.

But local residents have said they were not consulted before the council decided to dispose of it.

Fife wildlife
The reserve has some interesting features, including where the reservoir overflows down these steps.

During Victorian times the reservoir provided people in the East Neuk with drinking water.

But as the population expanded, larger water supplies were needed and it was left redundant.

In 2006, Lord Jamie Lindsay officially opened Gillingshill as a nature reserve.

What is so special about Gillingshill?

David High is a local biologist who aims to set up a ‘Friends of Gillingshill’ group.

He hopes this will lead to the local community becoming involved in the future management of the reserve.

David says the Fife reserve provides a diverse habitat for a variety of wildlife.

“The nature here is beautiful with willows along the Dreel Burn,” he said.

A treecreeper.

“The fast stream is home to the dipper, a small brown and white bird dipping to and fro while perched on a stone and swims underwater looking for insect life.

“Green woodpeckers can sometimes be seen as well as treecreepers, spotted woodpeckers etc.”

Bird watchers can look out for tits, chaffinches and yellowhammers, as well as waterfowl including breeding swans.

The local swans turned into local celebrities after neighbours East Neuk Orchards shared the birds’ adventures on their Instagram page.

And, thanks to local estate owners working with RSPB Scotland, corn buntings are also regular visitors.

Pandemic halted plans

Before the pandemic, Arncroach and Carnbee Community Development Trust launched a crowdfunding campaign.

Their aim was to create an additional small nature reserve following the course of the Dreel Burn to join up with Gillingshill Nature Reserve.

The trust also wanted to upgrade paths and make the area more accessible.

Samar Mukherjee, who chairs the trust, said this was “still in our sights” but any future projects would depend on the reserve’s future owners.

He added that Gillingshill was an ideal spot in Fife to observe wildlife.

“It is a lovely wooded walk with a burn running through it.

“The overspill cascade from the upper Gillingshill reservoir provides us with a manmade waterfall, which is a sight to behold following a spell of heavy rain.

“There are numerous birds that inhabit the gully. At quiet times you might catch deer scurrying away.

“The reservoir is home to families of moorhens and swans.”

Samar said Gillingshill was popular with dog walkers and those looking for “some peace and quiet”.

“Young families from the villages use it too and it was quite frequently visited by people from the local costal towns during the lockdowns.”

