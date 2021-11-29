Will mobile HD camera solve fly-tipping ‘blight’ in rural Perthshire?

An error occurred. Please try again.

A mobile CCTV camera targeting rural areas will catch fly-tippers in the act – or so Perth & Kinross Council leaders hope.

The newly-acquired technology will stream footage to mobile devices and laptops across the PKC area.

Council staff installed the camera at the Lade in Tulloch with plans to redeploy it to fly-tipping blackspots across the area.

PKC environment convener Angus Forbes outlined his hopes for the mobile technology.

He said: “Fly-tipping is a blight on the environment.

“It threatens wildlife and livestock. Cleaning up the mess left behind by fly-tippers costs the council and private landowners thousands of pounds each year.

“Fly-tipping is a crime and those found responsible face stiff penalties.”

How will the camera’s mobility work?

Fly-tippers often dump waste in isolated rural areas. This can make the crime harder to detect.

Mr Forbes believes the camera will provide a fresh deterrent.

“With CCTV cameras like these, they may end up getting caught in the act.”

Council staff will use the camera to gather evidence in a bid to boost conviction rates.

Your waste is your responsibility.” PKC environment convener Angus Forbes

Mr Forbes continued: “Your waste is your responsibility. If you hire someone to remove waste and they dump it, it could be you that ends up paying the penalty.”

Earlier this year, we revealed that fly-tipping convictions hit a 10-year low across Scotland.

PKC bought the camera from Perth-company Scottish Communications. Stuart Leslie is director of the firm.

He said: “Using the latest technology to provide high definition live and recorded images from remote locations will be a powerful tool for the environmental services to combat these crimes.”

What else is PKC doing to curb fly-tipping?

Fines for fly tipping can range from £200 to £40,000.

The local authority’s other actions include a joint information campaign with Dundee and Angus councils.

They asked residents to check up on waste removal firms to ensure they are Sepa-registered.

PKC also set up a £20,000 fly-tipping fund for affected communities last year.