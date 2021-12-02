5 top places to buy green Christmas presents in Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s that time of year again. And if you’re starting your festive shopping, here are some ideas for picking up the perfect green Christmas presents that won’t literally cost the Earth.

Buying local is always a good start when trying to reduce your carbon footprint.

We’ve found five local stores who have gone above and beyond to make shopping guilt free for the environmentally conscious.

The Little Green Larder, Dundee

On Dundee’s Perth Road, Jillian Elizabeth runs Dundee’s first zero waste shop.

As well as kitchen provisions and more sustainable versions of everyday items such as bamboo toothbrushes, The Little Green Larder stocks a wide range of gifts.

For children, they stock books, toys and a range of sweets and chocolates.

They also have plenty of ideas for stocking fillers for adults – from sustainable skin care and plastic free lipstick to compostable badges.

Jillian said: “Shopping locally and sustainably is the way forward.

“Not only does it help to lower your carbon footprint, it helps to support your local economy and is better for the planet.”

Juniper, Newburgh

A group of local mums concerned about the environment opened Juniper in Newburgh High Street.

It specialises in environmentally friendly gifts and has a wide range of ideas for the responsible Christmas shopper.

Juniper sells handmade notebooks, luxury oils and vinegar, ethical Christmas decorations, scented candles, soap and more.

It celebrates local makers, businesses and artists. If you’re looking for something a bit different, you will probably find it here.

Eco Beasties, Forfar

Based in Forfar, Eco Beasties run an online shop and stalls at farmers markets and other events.

If you want to buy a useful gift that won’t go straight in the bin, Eco Beasties can help you out.

Their online collections include reusable lunch bags and drinks containers, dog toys and shaving sets. All great for an environmentally friendly Christmas.

Their website says: “Our aim is to provide a platform for those that want to help our planet by reducing waste.”

Grain & Sustain, Fife

Zero waste business Grain & Sustain started in Burntisland High Street and is now a small chain, with outlets in Kirkcaldy’s Tolbooth Street and Bowhouse in the East Neuk.

At Grain & Sustain you can buy refills for everything from rice and pasta to pulses, spices and tea.

Owner Louise Humpington also has some Christmas shopping ideas.

Why not put together a hamper of locally sourced goodies? Or brighten up your house with some sustainable decorations?

They also sell Fair Trade knitwear, plastic free pampering kits and chocolate.

Louise said: “Grain & Sustain has hundreds of gift ideas ethically sourced and sustainably packaged.

“Our plastic free pamper hampers and festive food hampers make fantastic treats. Or why not put together your own hamper?

“Just select the free hamper wrapping option and we’ll gift package all your choices up for you.”

Sea No Waste, Arbroath

Run by Sammy Reid and her husband Ian in Keptie Street, Arbroath, Sea No Waste was named Best Independent Retailer and Eco Store of the Year in 2021.

But Sammy said Covid-19 had hit small businesses hard.

She urged people to shop for green Christmas presents locally to give businesses, and the environment, a boost.

“Everything in the shop is completely plastic free. We’ve got a huge range.

“It was really difficult trying to stay open during Covid so shopping local and supporting local would give us a great boost.

“And you’re getting something unique, and that is made locally, that you wouldn’t get on Amazon.”

Sea No Waste is selling a range of locally crafted ceramics as well as plastic free skincare, children’s toys and books, drinks bottles, food wrappers and a range of teas. They also sell gift cards.