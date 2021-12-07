Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forth skyline will change forever as giant Longannet chimney is demolished

By Aileen Robertson
December 7 2021, 2.41pm Updated: December 7 2021, 6.44pm
Post Thumbnail

The final remnant of Scotland’s last coal-fired power station will be razed when Longannet’s chimney stack is blown to the ground.

ScottishPower will demolish the 600ft stack, which has dominated the Forth skyline for decades, on Thursday morning.

Longannet was once the largest power station in Europe and the stack is the largest free-standing structure in Scotland.

But in 2003 the power station was also named Scotland’s biggest polluter.

It topped a league table of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s top pollution blackspots.

Longannet was one of Europe’s biggest polluters

Before it stopped producing electricity from fossil fuels in 2016, Longannet was Scotland’s last remaining coal-fired power station.

The disappearance of the stack from the skyline is symbolic of the move away from coal power generation, and the need to address the climate emergency.

Two years before its closure, Longannet was named one of ‘Europe’s Dirty 30’ in a report by WWF and other agencies.

The Longannet chimney stack is illuminated with stripes symbolising rising global temperatures.

At the time, the UK’s nine ageing power stations produced just under a third of the country’s electricity supply. But they were responsible for nearly two thirds of the energy sector’s carbon emissions.

In the days before the stack’s demolition, ScottishPower illuminated the landmark with coloured stripes.

The display symbolised the rise in global temperatures since industrialisation took off in the mid 19th century.

ScottishPower’s chief executive Keith Anderson said: “The global warming stripes remind us why the UK needs faster action and greater ambition to meet net zero emissions targets and help save our planet.”

The slogan “Make Coal History” was also projected on to the chimney.

ScottishPower has pledged to invest in new solar, wind and battery infrastructure, and green hydrogen facilities.

“Scotland has been coal-free since we closed down Longannet in 2016 and today we’re calling on everyone to join us in making coal history once and for all.”

Chimney to come down just weeks after COP26 climate summit

The removal of Longannet’s last remaining structure marks the end of 50-years of fossil fuel burning dominating the landscape.

And it follows the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

When it was in operation, Longannet guzzled an eye-watering 4.5 million tonnes of coal per year.

It was ideally located, next to the coalfields of Fife.

The railway line to Longannet.

Longannet Colliery supplied it with fuel until its closure in 2002. Coal deliveries arrived by road or the Longannet railway line.

There are now plans to reopen the old Longannet railway – for passengers this time. This would provide a link between Alloa and West Fife.

What next on the horizon at Longannet?

Before it closed, it was a important source of employment for the surrounding communities. It supported a workforce of 370 and employed many more through the supply chain.

The redundancies were a blow to the local economy.

But last year, Spanish engineering firm Talgo reaffirmed its commitment to bringing the Longannet site back into use.

Talgo has struck an agreement with Scottish Enterprise and Transport Scotland to transform the site near Kincardine into a manufacturing hub for high speed trains.

