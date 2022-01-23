Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: Falkland couple growing local tomatoes for Fife families

By Peter John Meiklem and Gemma Bibby
January 23 2022, 6.30am

Five acres wouldn’t make much of a field for many of the big farmers in Fife and Tayside.

But that’s what Bryde Marshall and Nat Dixon work for their organic food produce business Falkland Kitchen Farm.

The couple grow and deliver organic vegetables for 100 private customers a week as well as other businesses in the Kingdom and further afield in Dundee and Perth.

Last year, they won the Soil Association Organic Market Award for Best farm under 10 hectares.

All from that small patch of land in the corner of the Fife estate once beloved of Mary Queen of Scots and now an example of stewardship and other forms of sustainable living.

In our series saving the planet one step at a time we will be speaking to people who have made changes to their daily lives to help the environment.

Organic farmers don’t dig it

Over to Nat to explain more.

“We are trying to grow food for the local community in a way that works with nature, rather than against it.”

And while many organisations talk the talk, the Falkland Kitchen Farm business model is based 100% on walking the sustainable living walk, producing fresh and delicious food for their neighbours.

Check out their hard graft in the video above.

Bryde Marshall, left, and her husband Nat Dixon who run Falkland Farm Kitchen. They produce food through sustainable living.

One example of their methods is the couple’s no dig philosophy.

“We have a no dig approach to farming. That means we don’t disturb the soil. We let the structures and the microbes in the soil develop.

“That’s given us really good results so far.”

Sustainable living: food without airmiles

The Falkland Kitchen Farm business began in 2014 when Bryde and Nat moved onto  Falkland Estate.

They had nothing more than a polytunnel, a couple of spades and “a big vision.”

They’ve certainly come a long way since then, as you can see from the work in the video above, demonstrating how their version of sustainable living can produce not only delicious food, but also an award-winning business.

