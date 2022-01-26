Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: Jo transforms his draughty Fife farm cottage into an ‘insulated bubble’

By Peter John Meiklem and Gemma Bibby
January 26 2022, 6.30am Updated: January 26 2022, 3.07pm

Fife home owner Jo Hugh-Jones does not mince his words.

“This is an emergency and our leaders are failing us. And are likely to go on failing us. Their promises add up to very little.

“So we have to do it for ourselves.”

And while for some that may mean blocking roads, occupying oil rigs or even some very creative horticulture, action doesn’t have to be so direct.

In our series saving the planet one step at a time we will be speaking to people who have made changes to their daily lives to help the environment.

For Jo it has meant transforming his draughty Fife farm cottage from a place where the rugs lifted from the floor in a strong draft to an “insulated bubble” with improved heating for better sustainable living.

50 mm foam and other ways of cutting the electricity bill

That has meant a considerable journey for Jo and the house he moved into in the very late 90s.

He started with insultation in the loft and ended up with a wide range of energy-saving home improvements.

They now include solar hot water heating, walls lined with even thicker foam insulation, an air source heat pump.

There are also solar photovoltaic cells on his cottage roof powering batteries nestling in the attic.

You’ll feel cosy after just watching the video.

Are sustainable living changes to improve heating worth the bother?

For Jo, a few small changes turned into a series of far bigger ones, creating the kind of warm, comfortable home to which many aspire.

And while comfort was clearly one of his main goals (just check out his happy cats in the video) it clearly means more to him than that.

“Why did we do all this?”

“Firstly, because I am very aware of environmental problems and I have been for a long time.

“It’s making the house comfortable and warm. It’s bringing the cost down. We’ve certainly reduced our overall costs very considerably.”

