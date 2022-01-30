WATCH: What happened when Perth mum Laura decided not to buy new clothes for a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

WATCH: What happened when Perth mum Laura decided not to buy new clothes for a year

By Peter John Meiklem and Gemma Bibby
January 30 2022, 7.00am

Doctor and mum Laura Jarvis got a big surprise when she decided not to buy any new clothes for a year.

She thought the challenge would be a “difficult” one for her.

But instead the avid recycler, repair and thrifty craftswoman found it a “liberating experience.”

And her fashion fast appears to have done nothing to dampen her sense of style, as you can see for yourself in the video above.

Laura is not alone in her concerns.

Fashion production makes up 10% of total global carbon emissions – more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.  That’s according to Business Insider.

Fast fashion is one of the main culprits with the disposable shopping culture at its heart an anathema to many more environmentally-minded consumers.

Experts at Zero Waste Scotland advise that buying less and buying better clothes is a good way of championing sustainable living.

And other, more local, figures agree. They include environmentally-conscious Fife textile designer Claire Christie.

She turns her off cuts into “beautiful one offs” in her zero waste studio.

Sustainable living was ‘important to my parents’

Laura said her own desire to change things for herself came from her family background.

And it has been a source of creativity for her as she has pursued other crafts.

“Recycling and reusing was something as a child that was important to my parents. My parents were really thrifty kind of careful people who didn’t like to waste anything.”

She has passed on the fixed-up fashion and sustainable living bug to her own kids.

“It has become second nature to them as well. They know if their trousers are ripped it doesn’t mean they are getting a new pair.

“Those are going to get patched up and reused.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]