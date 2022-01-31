Too Good To Go: What I received in my £4 bag from Mezzaluna in Dundee – was the trip worth it?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I have heard lots of people talking about bagging some great deals on the Too Good To Go app, so I decided it was about time I got a piece of the action.

Managing to secure a bag from Mezzaluna on Whitehall Crescent in Dundee, I picked up my mystery package and uncovered that I’d walked away with not one but four of their popular cannoli and some veggie haggis arancini.

On a mission to fight food waste, Too Good To Go is an online app which allows you to connect with local restaurants and shops in your area and stop excess food going to waste.

Securing a bag was easier than I thought. All I had to do was input my address into the app which will then recommend local eateries that are signed up to the app and offering bags of food that day.

I placed the order in the morning and was given a time from 2pm to 4pm to collect.

Not only are you supporting businesses be more environmentally friendly with less food going to waste, but you’re also helping your own pockets as the food is at a fraction of the price.

The best part though is uncovering what delights you have received, as all of the contents remain secret until you pick up your order.

The app experience

With a variety of businesses already taking part in the Tayside and Fife area, the popularity of Too Good To Go bags has increased.

The app was very easy to follow and there was a wide range of bags to choose from, with more than 10 firms offering bags to collect that day alone.

To name a few:

Kingsway Farm (Dundee)

Polska Chata (Dundee)

Dobbies Garden Centre (Dundee)

Serendipities (Dundee)

Mezzaluna (Dundee)

Clarks Bakery (Dundee)

Broughty Ferry News (Broughty Ferry)

Hotel Du Vin (St Andrews)

Zest Cafe (St Andrews)

CombiniCo (St Andrews)

Two An A Coo (Cupar)

Giraffe Cafe (Perth)

What was in my Too Good To Go bag?

When arriving I met with the owner of Mezzaluna, Chiara Di Ponio-Horne, who explained she has found the process great for her business in helping her reduce food waste.

She commented: “One of our aims this year is be a zero waste company. The Too Good to Go app has been excellent for that, and I have been recommending it to other business owners in Dundee.”

I was handed a brown recyclable bag with two boxes, one containing veggie haggis arancini and the other with a mix of pistachio and lemon, salted caramel, white chocolate and cranberry, and chocolate chip cannoli.

Chiara advised me to warm the arancini for around 20 minutes in the oven to get the cheese oozing in the middle.

General pricing of the items

Since the arancini come as a portion of three and the cannoli can be bought as a box of four the total pricing per boxed item was:

Veggie haggis arancini: £6

Cannoli: £12

Total cost: £18

Total savings: £13.91

Was it worth it?

It is safe to say I definitely think this Too Good To Go experience was worth the trip and the money spent.

The total saving was a bargain, and it allowed me to have a starter and dessert ready for my dinner that evening.

The best part of this was the feel-good factor of being able to save food going to waste, and connecting with a local eatery to do that.

I will definitely be ordering again in the future for some more surprise bags, and would encourage others to do the same.

