‘It’s not a solar farm, it’s an industrial installation’: Tayside homeowners dismayed at solar recommendation

Residents near Berryhill Farm are angry Angus planners have recommended building an “industrial” solar farm near their homes.

Councillors in Angus are set to vote on the developer Solar 2’s proposal on Tuesday, February 8.

If approved, it will see 152,000 solar panels built on the outskirts of Dundee creating a giant solar farm about the size of 300 football pitches.

That will make it one of the largest solar farms in Scotland.

Members of the campaign group Spare (Save and Protect Rural Angus Environment) expressed their disappointment at the recommendation.

We also spoke to farmer and landowner William Moncrieff ahead of the vote.

He stressed experts had assessed the plans and judged them fit for approval. He said he did not want to pre-judge the councillors’ decision.

Why are some locals opposed?

Denis Speedie is a founding member of Spare. The group has about 30 members.

He said even the planners’ report recommending approval acknowledged the solar farm would create “significant” and “adverse” visual impacts.

He said: “These plans would completely change the character of the place.

“It is not a solar farm, it is a solar array.

“It is an industrial installation.”

Denis feels let down by the lack of consideration given to homeowners.

“We are disappointed it has been recommended for approval.”

Members of the Muirhead, Birkhill and Liff Community Council also lodged an objection.

In a letter, community councillors said the “sheer size” of the farm would have a “detrimental effect on the local area”.

But planning officials feel the impact on homeowners is “not considered unacceptable”.

Report author Jill Paterson felt the “proposed development would provide a source of renewable energy generation in a manner that would not give rise to unacceptable impacts on infrastructure, amenity, built and natural heritage interests”.

Who else supports the Berryhill solar farm?

Not everyone objected to the planning application.

John Brown, who lives in Auchterhouse, submitted a letter of support. He said he “hopes the project gets approval” because of the importance of renewable energy.

He added: “The land can still be used for grazing around the panels, so it is not land being taken out of agricultural use.”

Neil Lindsay is land and development director at Solar 2.

He said: “These plans will more than double the current solar power generation in Angus.

“If you had to build a new energy plant today of any kind, solar is the cheapest one you can choose.

“With rising energy prices, solar is the cheapest way to combat that.”

Landowner Mr Moncrieff added: “All the issues have been dealt with by the experts.

“We’ll just have to see what happens on Tuesday.

“It’s only right we give the councillors time to digest the plans and so they can come to a decision.”