Perthshire woman tried living without loo roll but admits ‘it’s not going to catch on’

By Aileen Robertson
February 13 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 13 2022, 12.36pm
sustainable living
Pat Doran is sticking to conventional loo roll - as long as it's wrapped in paper.

A Perthshire woman tried ditching loo roll as part of her sustainable living campaign but admits ‘it’s not going to catch on’.

Pat Doran, of Glenfarg, is on a mission to reduce her carbon footprint.

She has even tried using wet rags instead of toilet paper.

However, she says others might get “a bit stressy” about trying that one out.

Over the past few weeks, our Saving the planet one step at a time series has told the stories of local people who are doing their bit to help the environment.

From avoiding excess packaging by making their own snacks to not buying clothes for a year, we hope their stories have inspired those wanting to make a difference.

Have you been inspired by the eco champions featured in our sustainable living series? Or has it left you feeling a little overwhelmed?

Pat, 51, might have some words of comfort.

She says the secret to success is keeping it simple.

Take a ‘room by room’ approach

Some might still be thinking ‘where do I start?’

“I started in the bathroom because it’s easier to start in the bathroom than anywhere else,” says Pat.

Taking a “room by room” approach to tackling her plastic use broke things down into manageable chunks.

sustainable living
Pat has switched to solid soaps and shampoo.

“I just thought what’s going to be simple or easy?

“I replaced things like soap and shampoo. It’s quite nice doing those things because you get to buy nice stuff.

“I used up what I had left and at the same time experimented with using solid shampoos and things.”

What about that loo roll?

Pat has been buying plastic-wrapping free toilet roll for some time.

She has also experimented with “using old cloths and just washing them”.

“That’s OK to some degree but it’s not going to be OK all the time.

“You feel a bit cleaner sometimes.”

The move meant she didn’t have to worry about people panic buying toilet roll during lockdown.

However, she adds: “It’s not going to catch on!

“I think folk will get a bit stressy about that.”

She also ditched disposable sanitary products in favour of a reusable menstrual cup and washable pads.

The move inspired her daughters to do the same.

It’s about being ‘mindful’

Pat says sustainable living involves “a tiny bit of mindfulness”.

By that she means being aware of the things you use and the legacy they will leave in terms of plastic pollution or carbon footprint.

Pat and her husband Martin, 56, also started tackling their plastic use in the kitchen.

Martin makes his own bread to avoid plastic packaging.

And although Pat finds plastic sponge scourers do the job, the couple have invested in some more sustainable kitchen accessories.

She adds: “I found a place that does refillable stuff.

“So I’m refilling my washing up liquid and my laundry detergent there.”

But Pat says there’s only so much one person can do

Animal lover Pat has two dogs and three cats.

And that can be a challenge to sustainable living.

For example, the more environmentally friendly brand of cat litter she favours comes in a plastic sack.

“I’m very much conscious that I can do my personal bit, but unless you’ve got a buy-in from these corporations, there’s no avoiding it.

“You simply cannot avoid the plastic, and I think it’s got worse during the pandemic. Everything has to be sealed in plastic.”

sustainable living

Meanwhile, she has installed an air source heat pump at her home and drives an electric vehicle.

While she says the need to charge her electric car has made her “much more mindful” of taking journeys, she isn’t convinced it’s the answer.

“Is it more eco? I don’t know. There are arguments on both sides.”

