Perthshire adventurer wants new gun laws after ‘horses injured’ during shooting parties

A Perthshire equestrian centre owner is calling for new laws to control shooting parties firing guns directly next to her home and business.

Karen Inkster lives alone in a caravan near Dunkeld as she works to establish a “natural equestrian centre” in a small part of Highland Perthshire she calls “heaven.”

Yet shooting parties have made it seem occasionally like hell as lead shot from the weapons has pattered down on her stable roof.

Repeated incidents have left Karen distressed and have led to injuries to her horses.

In 2017 Karen came to public attention after travelling the length of the Outer Hebrides, unsupported, with her rescue pony Connie and deaf dog Pip.

Karen has reported at least five of the incidents to the police, but they have been unable to help her.

There is no existing law regulating how close a shooting party can operate next to a home or business.

Karen said: “It has been absolutely horrendous. I can’t even begin to tell you how upset I have been.”

Karen said she had “got to the stage when I was putting my dog in the car to drive her off the estate and take her for a walk”.

“I hadn’t ridden my horse for six weeks because I didn’t want to bump into any gamekeepers.

“The anxiety is absolutely horrible.”

What has happened to Karen’s horses?

Karen last year hosted TV explorer Paul Murton for his Grand Tour of Scotland’s Lochs series.

The opportunity came after Karen won plaudits for travelling the length of the Outer Hebrides, unsupported, with her rescue pony Connie and deaf collie Pip, to raise what is now more than £10,000 for seven animal charities.

Her book on the adventure – The Deaf, the Daft and the Ditsy – won the International Equine Travel award from the Equus Film Festival 2020.

Karen moved onto the land near Dunkeld in December 2019, going on to buy it in March the following year.

She works with rescue horses. Previous owners have often mistreated these animals, making them even more “flighty” than usual.

She said one horse cut its leg after bolting through a fence. Another hurt itself when shot falling on the roof startled it.

“One day I was leading a young problem horse.

“We were walking down the main estate road, which is a right of way and a core path. There was no sign of people.

“Next thing a gunshot went off and I didn’t even see the person, but it was very, very close.

“I grabbed the rope. Next thing, two gun shots went off in succession right beside us again.

“The horse just slammed into me, turned for home and bolted along the road leaving me on the deck.”

Karen escaped that incident with bruising, but points out the bolting horse could easily have gone on to cause a further accident.

She said shooting also goes on at night – an activity known as “lamping.”

“They’re out at night with the big, huge torches,” she said.

Karen had gone to bed for the night and the horses were in the barn.

“I woke up to this gunshot going off. I absolutely near wet myself.

“The gun was maybe 50 metres away from where I live.”

Can shooting laws help Karen?

Karen said she was “absolutely, utterly dumfounded” when she discovered there was no law to govern shooting that close to her home.

“I can’t believe that you’re allowed to wander around the countryside with guns, which can cause great alarm to people who live here, animals, never mind horses and riders.

“I thought automatically when I called the police they would be able to do something about it.”

She has taken the matter up with her local MSP John Swinney and MP Pete Wishart, both SNP. It is not clear whether new legislation would sit with Holyrood or Westminster.

Mr Swinney said: “I was very concerned to hear of Ms Inkster’s experience and of the injury sustained by one of her horses.

“Along with my colleague, Pete Wishart MP, I will continue to make representations on my constituent’s behalf and ensure that the legitimate issues that she has brought to my attention are adequately highlighted.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers had received a number of complaints.

He said: “No criminality has been established and advice has been given.”