‘I moved to flood-prone Freuchie Mill with my eyes open – I don’t regret it’

Nigel Reynolds knew the previous owners of his Freuchie Mill home were scared off after massive flooding.

“I went into it with my eyes open,” he said.

Nigel and his partner moved from Dunfermline to Freuchie Mill in November 2021. They knew the area suffered terrible flooding as recently as August 2020.

It was so bad that at least three families fled the area in the aftermath.

But this is the story of one couple who wilfully moved into a flood-prone area.

A love of bowls and the local community

59-year old Nigel took early retirement after years working at a utility company.

Nigel and his partner are happy with their new home, despite fears flooding could occur at any moment.

He said: “In terms of meeting the locals, perhaps moving in winter time wasn’t the greatest.

“But I’ve got involved in the local bowling club and plan to be a social member at the cricket club. I’ve made some friends here already.

“I’ve got my face known around the village.

“I’m retired, so I’ve got time on my hands.”

But the picture isn’t all rosy.

“When I discovered what I had inherited here, unfortunately the flood barriers were not the greatest.

“The air bricks around the house were also not the greatest.

“So I’m going to have to spend a bit of money on beefing up my flood defences.

“God forbid if there is another flood, I’ve done my bit to defend my home.”

Then why did they move there?

Nigel said flooding came up in conversation with property agent at various times ahead of the purchase.

He said: “The agent provided us with a couple of documents to say the Freuchie Mill flooding situation was being looked at and hopefully being addressed.

“We liked the area, we liked the house. We were keen to buy it.

“I got some comfort from the information received by the property agent.

“But then it was incumbent upon myself to make sure the works were being done.

“It’s one thing for the council saying they’re going to do something, we want them to deliver.”

Any regrets?

Nigel bought his home from Caitlyn McAleese and her family.

I spoke to Caitlyn earlier this year when reporting on the flooding issues at Freuchie Mill.

She spoke of her love of the area and the home, so I asked if she regretted leaving.

“Not at all,” she quickly replied.

The stress of living under the spectre of flooding was too great for them, despite the positives.

Given that, I asked Nigel if he regretted moving to the area.

“No at all,” he quickly replied.

“But I’ve not been in their position.

“My partner and I have discussed it and what will be will be.

“As long as I have done enough to defend my home, I won’t say ‘bring it on’ but we’ll see how it goes.”

And he speaks highly of the community spirit at Freuchie Mill.

“One of the comforting thing is that I have great neighbours, who I’ve met through the flooding issue.

“I do feel comfortable that we will support each other. We’ll get through it, whatever happens.

“And I’m looking forward to getting out for a game of bowls.”

What is being done to improve flooding at Freuchie Mill?

Fife Council officers presented two options to residents that should help prevent further floods.

After the private meeting, residents voted on their preferred option, but are going back to the council with some further questions before confirming their choice.

Residents are tight-lipped on what the options entail, saying they’d rather wait until they hear back from the local authority before discussing publicly.

We have approached Fife Council for comment.