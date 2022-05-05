Berryhill community vow to fight giant solar farm appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Berryhill community vow to fight giant solar farm appeal

By Aileen Robertson
May 5 2022, 6.00am
A local consultation event held to discuss the Solar2 plans last summer.
Campaigners against the huge and controversial Berryhill solar farm say they will fight on after the developer launched a planning appeal.

A spokesperson for SPARE (Save and Protect the Angus Rural Environment) Berryhill says there is “no question” opponents of the scheme near the village of Fowlis will back down.

“We were anticipating an appeal and we will respond appropriately.

“We have the energy to keep going on this.”

The site under debate lies south of Piperdam Leisure Resort and takes in swathes of agricultural fields.

berryhill solar farm site
The Berryhill site.

Solar2 want to install 152,000 solar panels on land previously used to grow crops.

They have registered an appeal with the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) after Angus councillors threw out their planning application.

With a potential output of 49.9 megawatts, the solar farm would, if approved by a Scottish Government reporter, be one of Scotland’s largest.

Against the backdrop of the fuel crisis, Solar2 says renewable projects have “never been so important”.

Why did councillors refuse the plans?

Council officers had made a recommendation for councillors to approve the Solar2 proposal.

But elected members voted eight to five against granting planning permission.

The vote followed impassioned pleas from local residents who believe the development would ruin the rural environment.

One local resident said the solar panels at Berryhill would destroy a “glorious green piece of Angus heaven”.

Solar 2 held a public consultation in the Fowlis Easter Hall to discuss the plans for a solar farm at Berryhill.
The council had received a total of 136 objections against the plans.

The SPARE spokesperson said there was also the issue of keeping arable land available for food security.

“This proposal is one of the largest in Scotland.

“There is no question that if you take 300 acres out here, then that creates a precedent.

“It’s not going to be long before the arable land is swallowed up.

“We are concerned about the loss of good land for food production.

“But that’s not our only concern.”

Solar2 say Berryhill project is ‘very viable’

Efforts to develop a solar farm at Berryhill now date back seven years.

Three years ago, Lightsource BP pulled the plug on a previous proposal.

The company dropped its plans after a community consultation.

At the time the company said local feedback “in combination with our environmental assessments suggested to us that the Berryhill Road site was not suitable for the proposed installation”.

Neil Lindsay is land and development director for Solar2.

He maintains there is no reason why the development cannot go ahead.

“Solar2 are still fully committed to the Berryhill Solar Farm as we believe it is a very viable project with no constraints on site and a grid connection nearby.

“The need for new renewable energy projects such as Berryhill has never been so important and by building a solar project here we are helping to diversify Scotland’s renewable energy mix.”

William Moncrieff’s long struggle to transform his land into one of Scotland’s largest solar farms

