Old creosote works at the heart of £40 million River Leven project

By Aileen Robertson
June 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 7 2022, 11.42am
Detailed plans are being drawn up to transform an old creosote works in Leven into a lush river park.

It is part of a £40 million masterplan to regenerate the banks of the River Leven.

As well as parks and woodlands, the project would create 35km of active travel paths.

Driving the plans is The Leven Programme – a partnership of 16 organisations including Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), Sustrans, NatureScot, Scottish Water and Fife Council.

What are the plans?

The Leven Programme wants to create six themed gardens along the river, from the mouth of the Leven to Cameronbridge.

Celebrating the area’s heritage, the River Leven Park project would be aimed at providing a destination for visitors as well as safe routes for residents to walk and cycle along.

In addition to breathing life into derelict sites, the project would create habitats for wildlife.

There would be children’s play areas and plots to grow food.

Measures to prevent flooding are also included in the plans.

Pauline Silverman is senior manager for partnerships and places​ at Sepa.

She says the old creosote works, west of Leven town centre, is at the heart of the plans.

“The creosote site, because it sits in the middle of the communities, it’s kind of the heart of the area.”

Contamination

The partnership is now at the stage of drawing up detailed plans.

Local residents will have a chance to give feedback once these are finalised.

Pauline says consultation events will be held in the area, with the aim of reaching as many people as possible.

In the meantime, the creosote works is being tested for contamination.

Before it closed, its main role was treating telegraph poles.

And there may be “localised” contamination in areas.

Ambitious plans for the River Leven include active travel routes, woodland walks and play areas.
The partnership is also in weekly meetings with Network Rail.

What will soon be the new Levenmouth rail link – expected to open in 2024 – runs through the site.

“The rail line pretty much cuts off communities across from one another. So we need to get bridges in – accessible bridges for all,” says Pauline.

Sustrans is funding the active travel routes.

However, funding is not yet in place for the parks and the partnership is submitting bids to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

