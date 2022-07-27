5 of the best places to spot marine life in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What better way to celebrate National Marine Week than discover the marine life on your doorstep? Here are five of the best places to go wild in Tayside and Fife.

This year’s National Marine Week runs from July 24 to August 8.

Why not take advantage of the warm weather and see what you can spot at these locations?

1. Dolphins at Broughty Ferry

If you bring a pair of binoculars to the waterfront at Broughty Ferry, you may be lucky enough to see a dolphin. Or maybe even a pod of the creatures.

Summer evenings are the best times to watch out for them.

What better way to unwind after a day at work?

You are most likely to see dolphins when the tide is on its way in, and the Tay is a bit choppy.

However, don’t be tempted to get too close to them.

Dundee City Council advises keeping a respectful distance of at least 100m to avoid distressing the animals.

2. Whales in the Forth

There’s no need to fork out on an expensive whale watching trip when a cetacean fix is just down the road.

The Fife coast is becoming an increasingly popular spot for whale watchers.

Since commercial whaling was banned in the 1980s, whale populations have started to thrive.

And we are seeing more species of big whales in the Firth of Forth.

Humpbacks are not an unusual sight off the coast between Kinghorn and Queensferry.

And in 2021, there was excitement when a 37ft long sei whale visited the estuary.

Sadly, the majestic animal later died after becoming stranded.

Again, whales are protected by law and members of the public are reminded not to get too close.

Please enjoy the sight of the humpback whale in the Forth but don't get too close – they're protected by law https://t.co/Sg0Jpat2vM pic.twitter.com/TZE08DlztO — Fife Police (@FifePolice) March 9, 2017

3. More dolphins, in Angus

If you live further up the east coast, there are plenty options for dolphin spotting in Angus.

Arbroath’s Seaton Cliffs are not only a spectacular beauty spot, they are also a draw for wildlife enthusiasts.

Dolphins have been spotted here year-round.

However, visitors should take care on the cliffs as some of the cliff edges are not stable.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has urged members of the public to stay on designated footpaths for their own safety.

Montrose Bay is also a tried and tested location for spotting dolphins.

4. Rockpooling in St Andrews

So far we’ve only mentioned larger sea creature species.

But at the other end of the scale, marine life can be just as fascinating.

The rockpools at East Sands in St Andrews are ideal for budding marine scientists, or just families wanting a fun day out, to explore.

Nets are popular for this activity, but Keep Beautiful Scotland actually advises against using them.

To avoid causing damage, it is better to carefully scoop animals up with your hands and then pop them in a clear container for a better look.

And, of course, remember to return them to the water.

With a bit of patience, you’ll find crabs, shrimp and starfish lurking among the rocks.

5. Seals at Tentsmuir

Tentsmuir has so much to offer visitors – beautiful sands, forest walks and playparks.

It is also good for seal-spotting.

Any seals you do catch sight of are likely to be grey seals, which now outnumber common, or harbour seals, in the area.

Grey seals are larger and have flatter noses, giving them a different profile from the common variety.

But as with all wildlife, remember to keep a respectful distance.

Getting too close can cause the animals stress.

Seals basking on the sands are best watched through binoculars from the dunes.