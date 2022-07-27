5 of the best places to spot marine life in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

5 of the best places to spot marine life in Tayside and Fife

By Aileen Robertson
July 27 2022, 6.00am
A humpback whale in the Forth, captured on camera by local man Ronnie Mackie.
A humpback whale in the Forth, captured on camera by local man Ronnie Mackie.

What better way to celebrate National Marine Week than discover the marine life on your doorstep? Here are five of the best places to go wild in Tayside and Fife.

This year’s National Marine Week runs from July 24 to August 8.

Why not take advantage of the warm weather and see what you can spot at these locations?

1. Dolphins at Broughty Ferry

If you bring a pair of binoculars to the waterfront at Broughty Ferry, you may be lucky enough to see a dolphin. Or maybe even a pod of the creatures.

Summer evenings are the best times to watch out for them.

What better way to unwind after a day at work?

You are most likely to see dolphins when the tide is on its way in, and the Tay is a bit choppy.

However, don’t be tempted to get too close to them.

Dundee City Council advises keeping a respectful distance of at least 100m to avoid distressing the animals.

2. Whales in the Forth

There’s no need to fork out on an expensive whale watching trip when a cetacean fix is just down the road.

The Fife coast is becoming an increasingly popular spot for whale watchers.

Since commercial whaling was banned in the 1980s, whale populations have started to thrive.

And we are seeing more species of big whales in the Firth of Forth.

A young humpback in the Forth.
A young humpback in the Forth.

Humpbacks are not an unusual sight off the coast between Kinghorn and Queensferry.

And in 2021, there was excitement when a 37ft long sei whale visited the estuary.

Sadly, the majestic animal later died after becoming stranded.

Again, whales are protected by law and members of the public are reminded not to get too close.

3. More dolphins, in Angus

If you live further up the east coast, there are plenty options for dolphin spotting in Angus.

Arbroath’s Seaton Cliffs are not only a spectacular beauty spot, they are also a draw for wildlife enthusiasts.

Seaton Cliffs.
Seaton Cliffs.

Dolphins have been spotted here year-round.

However, visitors should take care on the cliffs as some of the cliff edges are not stable.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has urged members of the public to stay on designated footpaths for their own safety.

Montrose Bay is also a tried and tested location for spotting dolphins.

4. Rockpooling in St Andrews

So far we’ve only mentioned larger sea creature species.

But at the other end of the scale, marine life can be just as fascinating.

Cheshire schoolgirl Marthy Hill Davis goes rockpooling at East Sands.
Cheshire schoolgirl Marthy Hill Davis goes rockpooling at East Sands.

The rockpools at East Sands in St Andrews are ideal for budding marine scientists, or just families wanting a fun day out, to explore.

Nets are popular for this activity, but Keep Beautiful Scotland actually advises against using them.

To avoid causing damage, it is better to carefully scoop animals up with your hands and then pop them in a clear container for a better look.

And, of course, remember to return them to the water.

With a bit of patience, you’ll find crabs, shrimp and starfish lurking among the rocks.

5. Seals at Tentsmuir

Tentsmuir has so much to offer visitors – beautiful sands, forest walks and playparks.

It is also good for seal-spotting.

marine life
A grey seal pup.

Any seals you do catch sight of are likely to be grey seals, which now outnumber common, or harbour seals, in the area.

Grey seals are larger and have flatter noses, giving them a different profile from the common variety.

But as with all wildlife, remember to keep a respectful distance.

Getting too close can cause the animals stress.

Seals basking on the sands are best watched through binoculars from the dunes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]