4 great summer solstice spots in Fife, Angus, Dundee and Perthshire to watch the sunset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

4 great summer solstice spots in Fife, Angus, Dundee and Perthshire to watch the sunset

By Peter John Meiklem & Blair Dingwall
June 19 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 19 2022, 9.46am
Kinpurney Hill in Newtyle.
Kinpurney Hill in Newtyle.

Fife and Tayside are packed with great spots to watch the sun sink on the summer solstice.

The summer solstice is an ideal excuse for many to head outdoors and soak up the atmosphere.

And if the weather plays ball on Tuesday then all the better.

Here are a few of our local favourites.

Norman’s Law in North Fife

Norman’s Law in Fife.

This relatively easily accessible 285m hill offers a brilliant panorama into Fife and over the River Tay to Dundee and even upstream to Perth in the distance.

The hill retains some of the character of the Iron Age fort that was once a feature of the commanding summit.

For the shortest route up, there’s very limited parking in a layby on the Luthriebank Road.

Today, there’s a stone cairn and two trig points to let visitors know they’ve reached the summit.

It’s a great spot to catch the sunrise or sunset at any time of year.

So if the weather is kind on the summer solstice evening itself expect the silvery Tay to turn fiery red as the sun drops out of view.

Kinpurney Hill near Newtyle, Angus

Kinpurney Hill in Newtyle.
Kinpurney Hill in Newtyle.

If it’s a vista which shows Tayside in all its glory that you’re after, you could do worse than Kinpurney Hill.

On a clear day the view stretches out to the Lomonds in Fife, across the Sidlaws to Dundee, and north and west to the crags of the Cairngorms and the Ben Lawers range.

And that old domino-shaped stone tower at the top is no monument, it’s an observatory built at the behest of the 18th Century Angus astronomer and politician James Stuart Mackenzie

Kinpurney is also believed to have been the site of an iron-age hill fort. So what better place to celebrate midsummer?

Your ancestors may have done the very same thing on the very same ground.

The Crannog Centre in Highland Perthshire

Crannog Centre summer solstice performance. Catherine from Wolanski’s Pole & Aerial Fitness.

Last year, the team at Loch Tay’s much-loved Crannog Centre fought back from the fire that destroyed its central Iron Age dwelling attraction.

Organisers put on a show to remember and they aim to continue in that vein with this Tuesday’s ticketed event.

Organisers promise an evening “full of music, songs, stories and wonder” as the sun drops below the tree line.

Folk singer Iona Fyfe is accompanied by a wide range of musicians who will play for the crowds gathered round open fires as the sun starts to set.

With plans to move the centre to the other side of the loch well under way, it could be one of your last chances to take in this unique event in its original setting.

Mills Observatory in Dundee

Mills Observatory - perfect place to spend the summer solstice
Mills Observatory.

The obvious choice would be Dundee Law. But for those looking for a quieter city summer solstice spot then the grounds around the observatory provide a nice alternative.

Britain’s first purpose-built public observatory may not be open to the public on the evening of June 21. Its cracking woodland setting, however, should create the perfect kind of atmosphere.

Balgay Hill offers some lovely tree-lined views out across the River Tay.

Parking is available relatively nearby at Balgay Street Car Park and shouldn’t pose a problem.

Frequent visitors to the park describe a beautiful and a calm place for people who want fresh air and space.

Marry that with the setting sun and there seems little not to love.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]