Perthshire Hermitage ramblers rail against ‘prison camp’ bridge on closed path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Perthshire Hermitage ramblers rail against ‘prison camp’ bridge on closed path

By Peter John Meiklem
June 22 2022, 6.00am

Retired Dunkeld policeman David MacDougall has one word for the barrier blocking the footbridge over the Hermitage’s River Braan – “brutal”.

Forestry officials blocked off the 200-year old footbridge at the heart of Perthshire’s Hermitage more than a decade ago.

Landslips between 2009 and 2011 collapsed the path on the south side of the river.

Officials shut the circular route, but walkers continued scrambling through, leading to workers barricading the bridge on health and safety grounds after a further slip in 2011.

“It was the most beautiful circular walk. Possibly one of the better ones in the whole of Scotland,” says David.

“They’ve closed up the arch on the far side with a very brutal barricade.

“There are big wooden slabs nailed into the concrete and a wire mesh to stop people.”

Why does Hermitage landslip path matter?

Just off the A9, the Duke of Atholl designed the Hermitage as a pleasure garden in the 18th century.

Today, thousands of people visit for the accessible trails, stunning river views and giant Douglas firs.

David MacDougall, Isobel Price, Sheila MacDougall, Bill Bray and Ian Nimmo with Millie the dog in front of the blocked Hermitage path
David MacDougall, Isobel Price, Sheila MacDougall, Bill Bray and Ian Nimmo with Millie the dog.

David never imagined that more than a decade later he would still be waiting for the circular route that once sat in the heart of the park to reopen.

He has spent years pushing authorities and writing letters to state his case.

“I went to the Forestry Commission office, as it was then [the relevant body is now Forestry and Land Scotland] and asked about the closure of the path.

“I was told it was in hand and they would soon have it open.”

But nothing has happened.

David and his friends are not alone in their frustration.

The faded poster on the bridge barricade contains a blank section for workers to write in a reopening date.

One writer has scrawled “never” into the blank space.

Forestry officials produced ‘glossy brochure’ – but didn’t act

Margaret Anderson, from nearby Inver, was a member of the Dunkeld and Birnam community council when the Hermitage bridge shut and path closed.

She remembers officials commissioned engineers to produce an “glossy brochure” outlining the options for repairing the route.

“They sat on it and sat on it. We asked them when it was going to happen, but by then it had petered out.”

She said she would have acted differently then, had she known what would happen next.

“I would have made more of a fuss. It was very, very popular with locals and visitors.

“Now, 90% of visitors don’t even realise you can get to that side of the hermitage.”

barrier on hermitage path

Sheila MacDougall also remembers what they have lost.

“I walked it many a time. It brought peace and quiet.

“It was a nice length for the children when they were small. I used to take them up and we enjoyed it.”

She agreed the current barricade has more in common with a prison fence than one of Tayside’s most visited outdoor attractions.

“It’s so sad to think that we have this beautiful bit in Scotland and we can’t get the use of it.”

barrier on hermitage path
River Braan from the bridge.

A spokesperson for Forestry and Land Scotland issued the same statement the Scottish Government agency published around a year ago, when David last raised the issue publicly.

“The path was shut in 2011 after numerous landslips made it unsafe to use.

“Successive surveys over the next couple of years showed that the only feasible response that would both restore a circular path and ensure visitor safety would be to build a bridge further downstream.

“We have in the past discussed options with NTS, which manages the Hermitage, and with the local community but unfortunately, with a number of challenges competing for our limited resources in the intervening years, pushing forward with this project has not been a priority.”

A National Trust for Scotland spokesperson said the organisation owned the bridge, which remained closed for safety reasons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]