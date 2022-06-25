Perthshire beaver tours booming as visitors queue up to glimpse animal in the wild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire beaver tours booming as visitors queue up to glimpse animal in the wild

By Scott Milne
June 25 2022, 6.00am
Daniéle Muir.
Beaver tours are proving increasingly popular in Perthshire – with a small business having to hire new staff to meet demand.

Danièle Muir has been running Perthshire Wildlife for about nine years.

Beaver tours have been part of her business from the beginning, but they now make up 90% of what she and her team do.

Why are beavers proving so popular?

Danièle said the recent boost in popularity is down to the animal’s increasing profile.

“There has been more awareness through increased press coverage.

“With their reintroduction taking off, people know they can see them in their natural habitat.

“We’ve had to take on extra staff because the tours are so busy.”

A beaver at Knapdale.
She said visitors rarely leave disappointed after taking a tour.

“We’ve seen beavers in every trip so far this year.

“It’s doing a lot for the local economy. People who come here to see the beavers are also spending money at local restaurants and other businesses.

“It’s people coming from all over to see them.”

Danièle thinks this financial benefit is likely to improve even further with relocation of beavers within Scotland now the preferred choice of Scottish minsters, as opposed to the animals being killed or moved elsewhere in the UK.

She added: “I think there’s scope for other businesses like ours to pop-up elsewhere in Scotland as beaver numbers improve.

“To be honest, I don’t really understand how farmers and land owners can want them killed.

Daniéle Muir on site with her collie Corrie.
“And if they saw how much money visitors are spending, that would make the case as well.”

Danièle thinks one of the main reasons the Perthshire beaver tour is popular is that the animal is one of the biggest mammals that can be spotted easily in Scotland.

“There are deer of course, but other than that they are one of the biggest mammals we can see.

“It’s quite exciting to have large mammals like that back. Some people are not always aware just how big they are.

“They’re just like little bears.”

Beavers give nature ‘a helping hand’

The wildlife enthusiast used to work for Perth & Kinross Council before committing full-time to her business.

She said beavers are “wonderful” to see in their natural habitat.

“Beavers have so many positives.

“They are amazing for biodiversity through things such as cleaning water.

“They help encourage invertebrate life, which in turn helps a whole host of other species.

“If you want to give nature a helping hand, bring in beavers.”

Tags

Conversation

