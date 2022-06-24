St Mary’s locals welcome plan to uncover Dundee’s Black Burn and tackle flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mary’s locals welcome plan to uncover Dundee’s Black Burn and tackle flooding

By Scott Milne
June 24 2022, 6.00am
An idyllic artist impression of how the park will look.
Plans have been unveiled to tackle flooding at St Leonard Park in the St Mary’s area of Dundee.

Scottish Water have outlined their designs for the park, which regularly suffers from flooding.

The plans will see the historic Black Burn uncovered. It currently runs beneath the park.

The restored waterway will take water towards Dighty Burn and therefore lower the risk of flooding.

Residents say the area’s current drainage system is regularly overwhelmed during periods of even slightly wet weather.

Planners have also reimagined how the park could look, outlining a “biodiversity haven” for residents to enjoy.

Locals have welcomed the plans. Resident Eddie Baines said: “Our concerns have been listened to”.

What is going to change?

Scottish Water has released a feasibility study on “sustainable drainage” at St Leonard Park.

As well as reintroducing the Black Burn, more green space will be introduced in the park, which should provide natural drainage.

Staff from Dundee City Council and NatureScot are also working on the project.

Planting should boost biodiversity, providing habitats for a range of insects, birds, mammals and amphibians.

Workers will also build more active travel paths.

If it all goes according to plan, the work will be complete by summer 2024. Construction is set to begin around autumn 2023.

What do locals make of the plans?

Eddie Baines, who is a member of the local steering group consulted on the plans, was pleased to see residents’ suggestions included.

He said: “It seems Scottish Water have stuck to what the community asked for.

“The plans look really good and it appears to be thought out and will help with the flooding, so yeah we’re quite happy with it.”

Eddie Baines
Eddie Baines.

Eddie said the work is vital as the drainage system is already overwhelmed.

This will only get worse thanks to nearby housing developments, he fears.

“Every winter here there is pooling water on the grass. It’s always water logged, even when the rain isn’t that heavy.

“But when we do get heavy rain, the road gets affected.”

One concern Eddie still has is a lack of pedestrian access.

Eddie said: “What’s the point in a nature park if people can’t walk to it?

“But we’ll raise that going forward and see what can be done.”

Can the project ‘transform health and wellbeing’ of community?

Scottish Water strategic planner Dom McBennet certainly thinks so.

He said: “It’s a really innovative approach to the problem of flooding and surface water management.”

He also said the St Mary’s work can “set a precedent” for projects similar to St Leonard Park in Dundee.

Flooding at St Leonard Place in 2021.
Councillor Mark Flynn is city development convener with the local authority.

He described the plans as an “innovative” way of dealing with flooding while producing “eco-positive solutions borrowed from nature”.

“These will not only help protect property and people in the future, but also enhance the local environment and the way residents use it.”

