St Mary’s locals welcome plan to uncover Dundee’s Black Burn and tackle flooding

Plans have been unveiled to tackle flooding at St Leonard Park in the St Mary’s area of Dundee.

Scottish Water have outlined their designs for the park, which regularly suffers from flooding.

The plans will see the historic Black Burn uncovered. It currently runs beneath the park.

The restored waterway will take water towards Dighty Burn and therefore lower the risk of flooding.

Residents say the area’s current drainage system is regularly overwhelmed during periods of even slightly wet weather.

Planners have also reimagined how the park could look, outlining a “biodiversity haven” for residents to enjoy.

Locals have welcomed the plans. Resident Eddie Baines said: “Our concerns have been listened to”.

What is going to change?

Scottish Water has released a feasibility study on “sustainable drainage” at St Leonard Park.

As well as reintroducing the Black Burn, more green space will be introduced in the park, which should provide natural drainage.

Staff from Dundee City Council and NatureScot are also working on the project.

Planting should boost biodiversity, providing habitats for a range of insects, birds, mammals and amphibians.

Workers will also build more active travel paths.

If it all goes according to plan, the work will be complete by summer 2024. Construction is set to begin around autumn 2023.

What do locals make of the plans?

Eddie Baines, who is a member of the local steering group consulted on the plans, was pleased to see residents’ suggestions included.

He said: “It seems Scottish Water have stuck to what the community asked for.

“The plans look really good and it appears to be thought out and will help with the flooding, so yeah we’re quite happy with it.”

Eddie said the work is vital as the drainage system is already overwhelmed.

This will only get worse thanks to nearby housing developments, he fears.

“Every winter here there is pooling water on the grass. It’s always water logged, even when the rain isn’t that heavy.

“But when we do get heavy rain, the road gets affected.”

One concern Eddie still has is a lack of pedestrian access.

Eddie said: “What’s the point in a nature park if people can’t walk to it?

“But we’ll raise that going forward and see what can be done.”

Can the project ‘transform health and wellbeing’ of community?

Scottish Water strategic planner Dom McBennet certainly thinks so.

He said: “It’s a really innovative approach to the problem of flooding and surface water management.”

He also said the St Mary’s work can “set a precedent” for projects similar to St Leonard Park in Dundee.

Councillor Mark Flynn is city development convener with the local authority.

He described the plans as an “innovative” way of dealing with flooding while producing “eco-positive solutions borrowed from nature”.

“These will not only help protect property and people in the future, but also enhance the local environment and the way residents use it.”