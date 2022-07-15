INTERACTIVE MAP: Where is our rubbish buried, and will it come back to haunt us?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

INTERACTIVE MAP: Where is our rubbish buried, and will it come back to haunt us?

By Aileen Robertson
July 15 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 15 2022, 6.05am
landfill
A vintage chocolate sauce tube unearthed at Doune.

Humans have been burying their rubbish for 5000 years and landfill sites are everywhere. But what does it mean for the environment?

We collected data from local authorities and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) to find out where our historic landfill sites are.

These include closed sites not marked on a map.

Household rubbish
Decades-old rubbish seeping into the River Ericht at Blairgowrie.

In the case of one landfill at Blairgowrie, the site only became obvious when erosion caused the waste to start seeping into the nearby river.

Household waste strewn along the banks of the River Ericht appeared to date back to around the 1960s.

Work to contain the pollution had to be paused after workers uncovered asbestos at the site.

It’s proof that we just don’t know exactly what’s buried in our countryside.

Could this happen elsewhere? And should we worry about the legacy of landfill?

Historic sites ‘never designed’ to contain pollution

Ronald Todhunter is an environment protection officer at Sepa.

He says rubbish buried in past decades has the potential to contaminate soil and water courses.

“One source of pollution from historic landfill is leachate, which is liquid runoff from waste.

“Generally, historic landfills were never designed to contain this.

“And it was allowed to run naturally through the waste and become diluted in groundwater under the landfill.

“Local authorities may monitor groundwater around larger sites for any impacts.”

An old bottle which once contained household cleaner unearthed near Doune in 2021.

The first landfills created by humans date back to 3000 BC, when people in Crete buried their waste.

In the UK, landfill sites as we know them have been around since the Public Health Act 1875.

Historic sites were not subject to modern environmental regulations.

Sepa, which regulates landfill sites currently in operation, was established in 1996.

Ronald says the agency is responsible for sites which were in operation when the Waste Management Licencing Regulations 1994 came into force.

Is there an old site near you?

We asked local authorities where historic landfill sites are in Tayside, Fife and Angus.

Sepa provided some additional data.

We then plotted the locations on this interactive map.

Ronald adds: “Sepa does not hold any information regarding historic landfills.

“The responsibility for historic sites falls to the local authority for the area or landowner.

“If environmental issues with historic landfills arise, local authorities can consult Sepa on remediation strategies to bring the sites back into a stable condition and minimise the impact on the environment.”

The impacts of climate change could unearth more forgotten rubbish tips.

Storm Arwen, which battered Scotland in November 2021, toppled hundreds of thousands of trees.

A tree blown over during a storm unearthed an old landfill site near Doune.

High winds blew over shallow rooted evergreens in a woodland near Doune. It revealed roots clinging to vintage household rubbish.

Ronald is urging anyone who spots pollution which appears to be from a landfill site to contact the Sepa hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or at www.sepa.org.uk/report.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]