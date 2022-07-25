Perthshire landowner broke planning rules with River Tay development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire landowner broke planning rules with River Tay development

By Peter John Meiklem
July 25 2022, 6.00am
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
A Tayside landowner has broken planning rules by developing a piece of land on the banks of the River Tay.

Perth and Kinross planning officials have ruled that work on an access track next to the Cargill Beat stretch of the river constituted a “breach of planning control”.

Sorcha Bruce, from nearby Meigle, owned the land with other members of her family when workers carried out the development earlier this year.

Neighbours asked council planners to inspect the area of previously wild land after contractors cleared trees, put in hard standing and established basic drainage on a path linking a layby next to the A93 to the Tay.

Council planners visited the site twice before drawing up a report into the development.

Neighbours fear the work was the initial push in developing the picturesque spot into luxury eco-housing.

But the landowner is understood to have argued the work was necessary maintenance on a pre-existing path, improving access to a derelict tennis court situated directly next to the river.

‘Extensive engineering operations’ next to River Tay

The planner summarised the development work.

“Recent works appear to have included the clearing of undergrowth and the laying of hardcore at immediately behind the existing gate.

“Further down the site some addition (sic) undergrowth removal has taken place making a clear path from the site entrance.

Michael Foreman and George Logan pictured by the River Tay.
Michael Foreman and George Logan pictured on one of the developed plots of land.

“More extensive engineering operations in relation to level changes has been undertaken approx 60 metres from the entrance which allows clear access down a steep section of the site.

“The embankment of this does appear to have been reseeded with grass and the rest of the development area has began to ‘rewild’….

“…It has been established that a breach of planning control has occurred.”

‘No evidence’ of housing plan behind River Tay development

The official, however, noted the work did not suggest the landowner planned to build housing.

The planner also declined to use enforcement powers that could have compelled the landowner to restore the site to its previous state.

“There is no evidence at this time that the works have been undertaken for any other purpose than to allow clear access to the site and would possibly be required to allow maintenance of the land.”

She ruled it is “not considered to be in the public interest to take further action in this case”.

Neighbours angry over ‘blatant breach’

Retired sexual health consultant Michael Foreman lives in neighbouring Balhomie House.

He maintains the land was being prepared for sale to a developer.

He called on the local authority to reconsider its decision.

“I strongly disagree that it is not in the public interest to pursue this matter.

“By ignoring a blatant breach of planning control the council is giving the green light to developers to change land use without the local community’s knowledge or consent.

“I worry that in a future application the council will decide that it is easier to approve development than to insist on a reversion to woodland.”

Council decision gives developers ‘free rein’ in wild spaces

Cargill Beat is known for its salmon fishing, freshwater pearl mussels, beavers and otters, among other wildlife.

The riverbank land has become home to comma butterfly, woodcock, buzzards, woodpecker and butterfly orchids, among others.

George Logan also lives near the land. He said the council decision could allow “unscrupulous developers to sweep in and do as they wish”.

He said: “The council seem to be weak on areas that don’t fall immediately within any designated councils plans or boundaries.

“That basically can give free rein to whoever and ignores the wider picture.”

A PKC spokesperson declined to comment further.

Sorcha Bruce was unavailable to comment on the PKC report.

She previously said the family did not wish to comment on the dispute.

