Perthshire landowner broke planning rules with River Tay development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tayside landowner has broken planning rules by developing a piece of land on the banks of the River Tay.

Perth and Kinross planning officials have ruled that work on an access track next to the Cargill Beat stretch of the river constituted a “breach of planning control”.

Sorcha Bruce, from nearby Meigle, owned the land with other members of her family when workers carried out the development earlier this year.

Neighbours asked council planners to inspect the area of previously wild land after contractors cleared trees, put in hard standing and established basic drainage on a path linking a layby next to the A93 to the Tay.

Council planners visited the site twice before drawing up a report into the development.

Neighbours fear the work was the initial push in developing the picturesque spot into luxury eco-housing.

But the landowner is understood to have argued the work was necessary maintenance on a pre-existing path, improving access to a derelict tennis court situated directly next to the river.

‘Extensive engineering operations’ next to River Tay

The planner summarised the development work.

“Recent works appear to have included the clearing of undergrowth and the laying of hardcore at immediately behind the existing gate.

“Further down the site some addition (sic) undergrowth removal has taken place making a clear path from the site entrance.

“More extensive engineering operations in relation to level changes has been undertaken approx 60 metres from the entrance which allows clear access down a steep section of the site.

“The embankment of this does appear to have been reseeded with grass and the rest of the development area has began to ‘rewild’….

“…It has been established that a breach of planning control has occurred.”

‘No evidence’ of housing plan behind River Tay development

The official, however, noted the work did not suggest the landowner planned to build housing.

The planner also declined to use enforcement powers that could have compelled the landowner to restore the site to its previous state.

“There is no evidence at this time that the works have been undertaken for any other purpose than to allow clear access to the site and would possibly be required to allow maintenance of the land.”

She ruled it is “not considered to be in the public interest to take further action in this case”.

Neighbours angry over ‘blatant breach’

Retired sexual health consultant Michael Foreman lives in neighbouring Balhomie House.

He maintains the land was being prepared for sale to a developer.

He called on the local authority to reconsider its decision.

“I strongly disagree that it is not in the public interest to pursue this matter.

“By ignoring a blatant breach of planning control the council is giving the green light to developers to change land use without the local community’s knowledge or consent.

“I worry that in a future application the council will decide that it is easier to approve development than to insist on a reversion to woodland.”

Council decision gives developers ‘free rein’ in wild spaces

Cargill Beat is known for its salmon fishing, freshwater pearl mussels, beavers and otters, among other wildlife.

The riverbank land has become home to comma butterfly, woodcock, buzzards, woodpecker and butterfly orchids, among others.

George Logan also lives near the land. He said the council decision could allow “unscrupulous developers to sweep in and do as they wish”.

He said: “The council seem to be weak on areas that don’t fall immediately within any designated councils plans or boundaries.

“That basically can give free rein to whoever and ignores the wider picture.”

A PKC spokesperson declined to comment further.

Sorcha Bruce was unavailable to comment on the PKC report.

She previously said the family did not wish to comment on the dispute.