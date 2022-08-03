5 of Tayside and Fife’s biggest sinkhole hotspots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of Tayside and Fife’s biggest sinkhole hotspots

By Aileen Robertson
August 3 2022, 4.40pm Updated: August 3 2022, 4.56pm
sinkhole
A 60ft deep sinkhole appeared when the ground opened up in Ballingry.

We’ve compiled a list of local sinkhole hotspots and you might want to watch your step, particularly when you’re in Fife.

Sinkholes appear for a variety of reasons. A major cause is underground erosion caused by poor water drainage.

In areas where there has been a lot of deep coal mining, such as Fife, old mine workings can also cause problems.

Here are five of Tayside and Fife’s most notable sinkhole incidents.

1. West Wemyss

In February last year, a perfect storm of coastal erosion and torrential rain caused a huge sinkhole to open up at the coastal path near West Wemyss.

A number of Fifers made light of the situation on social media, commenting that the chasm was no bigger than some of the area’s potholes.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust later said the crater didn’t fit the definition of a classic sinkhole because damage to the sea wall had been the cause.

Land owners Wemyss Estate quickly got contractors on the case and the route was back open the next month.

2. Ballingry

With the ground in the area a labyrinth of former coal mine workings, it was no surprise when two sinkholes appeared in Ballingry, Fife.

The biggest of the two was a whopping 60ft deep. They appeared in a field next to a popular walking path called The Avenue, leading to Lochore Meadows.

Before the incident in March 2020, a local farmer had driven heavy vehicles over the shoogly ground.

It was enough to convince him not to go near the area with a tractor again.

Adding to the drama, the collapse narrowly missed a gas pipe.

The Coal Authority said an old mine shaft had contributed to the incident.

It took 80 tonnes of gravel – 11 truckloads – to fill the voids.

3. Perth

In recent weeks, the appearance of a sinkhole in Caledonian Road shocked Perth residents.

A section of the road was closed and the hole cordoned off.

The sinkhole in Caledonian Road.
The sinkhole in Caledonian Road.

A local resident who saw the pit appear said what could have happened if someone had fallen in “doesn’t bear thinking about”.

She added: “I was actually quite scared about it.”

4. St Andrews

We’re back in Fife, where part of Kilrymont Road in St Andrews had to be fenced off in May 2020 after the middle of the road gave way, forming a sinkhole.

Scottish Water named a collapsed sewer dating back to the 1960s as the culprit.

The road remained partially closed for more than a week during the Covid-19 lockdown while the water authority carried out repairs.

5. Broughty Ferry

A 6ft deep sinkhole posed a danger to people walking along Broughty Ferry’s Beach Crescent in April 2015.

The council cordoned off the foot wide crater after local residents spotted it.

Picture by Andrew Bailey.

One Broughty Ferry resident described the sinkhole as “incredibly dangerous”.

The cause of the crater remains a mystery.

