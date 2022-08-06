Dundee’s Snappy Shopper told to scrap ‘unauthorised’ ad campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Home delivery service Snappy Shopper has been told to stop cluttering community spaces in Dundee and Angus with “unauthorised” advertising.

The fast-growing Dundee-based company advertises its online shopping services with banners tied to railings in prominent spots across the city.

Council officials also believe the ads could distract drivers and create a road safety issue.

Banners have popped up in Monifieth, Broughty Ferry and Barnhill, among other locations.

But officials at Dundee City Council have confirmed the company does not have the required planning permission for the PR tactic.

Officials have told the company to start using alternative methods of promotion instead.

Dundee man putting banners in the bin

One Dundee man – who has asked to remain anonymous – has been removing many of the banners before binning them.

He has posted about his activity on Twitter.

He is worried other companies could soon copy Snappy Shopper’s tactic, cluttering up community spaces with unwanted ads.

“The first banner that I took down was towards the start of the year and had been put up along the waterfront path at Monifieth.

Hi @SnappyShopperUK, can we get any info as to why this spot in Dundee was chosen for one of your banner ads? There are no shops here, just a school, college and some playing fields. In the mean time, I've found a better spot for it. pic.twitter.com/rgOVjkj9Vx — DundeeBikes (@DundeeBikes) August 2, 2022

“Most of the ads I saw were placed in pedestrian areas like Broughty Ferry beach or the city quay.

“Most people will be going to these areas to relax and socialise.

“I think these banners could be a wedge that encourages other businesses to start covering these places up with their own advertising and making them unpleasant.

“If Snappy Shopper want to stick up banners, they should be restricting them to the shops that they do business with.”

The Dundee-based company launched in 2018.

The business uses an app to organise delivery of products direct from small grocery stores to customers in their local area.

The firm made headlines this month with a scheme to help Fifers buy bread and milk for just 1p.

Fear Snappy Shopper banners could distract drivers

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council suggested the signs could also affect road safety.

“Unauthorised signs can cause a number of problems including obstructing visibility and distracting road users.”

He said if a commercial company wishes to advertise then it is required to go through the formal planning process for advertising consent.

“Alternative advertising methods that are not potentially distracting to road users are available. They include local newspapers, local radio and social media.”

The company did not respond to a request to comment.