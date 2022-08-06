Dundee’s Snappy Shopper told to scrap ‘unauthorised’ ad campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Snappy Shopper told to scrap ‘unauthorised’ ad campaign

By Peter John Meiklem
August 6 2022, 6.00am
A Snappy Shopper banner ad in Dundee.
A Snappy Shopper banner ad in Dundee.

Home delivery service Snappy Shopper has been told to stop cluttering community spaces in Dundee and Angus with “unauthorised” advertising.

The fast-growing Dundee-based company advertises its online shopping services with banners tied to railings in prominent spots across the city.

Council officials also believe the ads could distract drivers and create a road safety issue.

Banners have popped up in Monifieth, Broughty Ferry and Barnhill, among other locations.

But officials at Dundee City Council have confirmed the company does not have the required planning permission for the PR tactic.

Officials have told the company to start using alternative methods of promotion instead.

Dundee man putting banners in the bin

One Dundee man – who has asked to remain anonymous – has been removing many of the banners before binning them.

He has posted about his activity on Twitter.

He is worried other companies could soon copy Snappy Shopper’s tactic, cluttering up community spaces with unwanted ads.

“The first banner that I took down was towards the start of the year and had been put up along the waterfront path at Monifieth.

“Most of the ads I saw were placed in pedestrian areas like Broughty Ferry beach or the city quay.

“Most people will be going to these areas to relax and socialise.

“I think these banners could be a wedge that encourages other businesses to start covering these places up with their own advertising and making them unpleasant.

“If Snappy Shopper want to stick up banners, they should be restricting them to the shops that they do business with.”

A Dundee man has binned several banners.
A Dundee man has binned several banners.

The Dundee-based company launched in 2018.

The business uses an app to organise delivery of products direct from small grocery stores to customers in their local area.

The firm made headlines this month with a scheme to help Fifers buy bread and milk for just 1p.

Fear Snappy Shopper banners could distract drivers

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council suggested the signs could also affect road safety.

“Unauthorised signs can cause a number of problems including obstructing visibility and distracting road users.”

He said if a commercial company wishes to advertise then it is required to go through the formal planning process for advertising consent.

“Alternative advertising methods that are not potentially distracting to road users are available. They include local newspapers, local radio and social media.”

The company did not respond to a request to comment.

