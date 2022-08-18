Kinkell rewilding dream coming true for wedding venue man Rory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kinkell rewilding dream coming true for wedding venue man Rory

By Peter John Meiklem
August 18 2022, 6.00am
Rewilding work at Kinkell Byre. Rory inspects some gorse.
Rory Fyfe at Kinkell Byre

A banker turned land manager’s dream of building a rewilding education centre near St Andrews has moved a step closer to coming true.

Rory Fyfe from wedding specialists Kinkell Byre has been leading work to rewild 100 acres of land around the converted barn venue to the south east of the Fife town.

With the help of volunteers the father of three has already created substantial woodland and wetlands.

Rewilding is a form of ecological restoration with an emphasis on recreating an area’s natural uncultivated state.

Rory has now won further funding to hire a dedicated rewilding officer to support the work.

We’ve created a richer ecology near St Andrews in which lost wildlife will return and biodiversity is improved.” Rory Fyfe

He said: “The ‘Rewilding Kinkell’ project is already transforming our 100 acres of farmland.

“This is land where biodiversity had been in decline for many years due to intensive farming.

“We’re now at a stage where nature is beginning to take its own course. We’ve created a richer ecology near St Andrews in which lost wildlife will return and biodiversity is improved.”

Rory says rewilding is also a plus in the fight against climate change because increasing plant life and improving soil means more carbon is sequestered from the atmosphere.

“Our dream is to create an education centre where visitors can come and learn about rewilding and biodiversity.”

Rewilding at Kinkell Byre

The well-known venue sits near the coast to the south east of St Andrews.

The land at the bottom of the farm falls away into cliffs that make up part of the St Andrews to Craig Hartle site of special scientific interest.

The rewilded land includes 70 acres of grass fields and 30 acres of cliffs.

Volunteers planting trees close the cliffs.

Workers and volunteers have already planted 6,430 trees and helped to create 10 wetlands.

They have planted a total of 127 fruit trees to encourage bees, insects, and other pollinators.

While 981 metres of fencing will enable cattle to roam and graze – an approach that can improve certain types of biodiversity.

More than £80k of public money to back rewilding project

In 2021, Rory and his team received a £27,150 grant from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund.

Rory’s team have now received a further £55,314 from environment agency NatureScot to continue the work.

This grant includes funding for the creation of new wildflower meadows and the employment of a dedicated rewilding officer.

Rory feeding cattle on some his family’s ground.

Francesca Osowska is CEO at NatureScot.

“Scotland is taking action now to meet the huge challenges and pressures that nature is facing,” she said.

“The Nature Restoration Fund supports individual projects. It is those projects that will help make the difference and set us on the road to recovery.”

