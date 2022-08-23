Broughty Ferry beach goes back to the 90s as raw sewage pumped into River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Broughty Ferry beach goes back to the 90s as raw sewage pumped into River Tay

By Peter John Meiklem
August 23 2022, 6.00am
The no swimming signs on Broughty Ferry beach.
The no swimming signs on Broughty Ferry beach.

No swimming signs on Broughty Ferry beach will prompt memories of the bad old days for water quality on the Tay.

Scottish Water has put up the notices around the popular visitor attraction.

The signs come after the pumping station near Riverside Tescos stopped working on Friday night as workers repaired a broken sewer.

The incident means Scottish Water has had to fall back on an outfall pipe that dumps waste deep out in the Tay.

Scottish Water uses the outfall pipes into the Tay in an emergency.

They come into play either when the system has broken or when heavy rain or storms force too much waste water into the largely Victorian-era sewer network.

That’s slightly different to the situation in England where private water companies have been more ready to pump sewage into rivers.

The public has criticised Conservative MPs for failing to clamp down on it.

Sewage in River Tay common in the 90s

But although problem is more pronounced south of the border, sewage discharge also happens in Scotland.

Authorities used to pump human waste into the Tay regularly before the Hatton Wastewater Treatment Works opened in the early 2000s.

The large treatment facility between Carnoustie and Arbroath cost £100m to build before starting operation in 2001.

Hatton Wastewater Treatment Works.

Today, a network of seven pumping stations placed between the west end of Dundee and Arbroath carry human waste along 35km of pipes to the plant.

Machinery processes the waste. The plant then discharges the waste water into the North Sea.

Seeing the clean water pooled and ready to go is an impressive sight – even if the odour at the facility is not one you would ever want to remember.

River Tay sewage breakdown puts system in emergency mode

But that is if everything is working as it should.

Friday night’s sewer breakdown – and ongoing work to get the broken sewer fixed – led to workers shutting down the pumping station at Riverside.

The volume of waste quickly overcame the emergency capacity at Riverside.

That meant discharge into the Tay, hence the advice not to swim on Broughty Ferry beach.

The alternative could have seen sewage backing up the system into people’s homes.

Broughty Ferry Beach on International Women’s Day.

These days, Broughty Ferry beach enjoys an “excellent” rating from Sepa and attracts day- trippers, wild swimmers paddleboarders and others from miles around.

But it was not always known for its cleanliness.

Prior to Hatton opening, environment group Friends of the Earth branded it one of the worst in Scotland due to the waste pumped into the river at low tide.

The quick and almost immediate improvement in water quality on the Tay was one of the Hatton project’s great selling points.

Bathing water quality affected in ‘worst case’ scenario

Today, Scottish Water stress the distance between the outfall pipe and the beach is still a significant one.

Their modelling suggests bathing water on Broughty Ferry beach could be affected by the sewage discharge only under a “worst case” scenario.

But that has still been enough to merit the “precautionary” signage that appeared around the beach over the weekend.

And while plenty of plenty of people will remember swimming in the water off Broughty Ferry beach way back when, it’s perhaps another case of something that was acceptable in the 90s – and looks less than appealing now with the benefit of hindsight.

